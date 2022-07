LA CROSSE, WIS – The Rochester Honkers dropped game one of a two game series to the Loggers 11-8 Sunday night at Copeland Park. The game didn’t start well for Rochester. La Crosse took a quick 4-0 lead in the first, three of those runs coming off the bat of a Blaise Priester (LSU) three run home run. However, the Honkers followed that up with eight unanswered runs. They put up three runs in the third, thanks to run scoring hits by Michael Brown (Washington) and Kimo Fukofuka (San Jose State). Scored three more in the fourth thanks to four La Crosse errors and scored a pair in the sixth.

