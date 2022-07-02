ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

July 2, 2022

Cloudy Cool | Independence Shortage | Broadband Comptche | Ukiah Valley | Water Curtailments | Pok-A-Dot | Dumps Closed | Jail Coop | Supe Reports | WPA Camp | Area Code | Superfine Crackers | Circus School | Weed Tax | Pass...

Can Mendo Afford County Counsel Curtis?

Today we add to the Major’s Major Failures and Screw Ups by the Board of Supervisors the Board’s gifting of a huge pay increase to County Counsel Christian Curtis. Curtis is now the highest paid public attorney in Mendocino County. And also one of the least competent. Last...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Mendocino County Today: Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Overcast | Pomo Land | AV Outage | Kaisen Kids | Grange Breakfast | Talmage Fourth | Help Wanted | John James | Ed Notes | Gladioli | Missed Opportunity | Laurel & Friend | Laytonville Standoff | Felon Released | Yesterday's Catch | Fantasy Painting | Parade Shooting | Hidden Contraceptives | Bloody Holiday | Family Savings | Ukraine | Dangerous In-Laws | Confused Advice | PA Market | Hot Mess | Oil Profits | Clueless Party | Informed Insane | Information Anarchism | Kadiu | Firework Display | Unspoiled Honey | Staking Eden.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Read My Lips: ‘No Mo’ Taxes’

Here we go again because here they come again with their hands out and palms up, looking for more money because they spent all the other money. County supervisors want us to open our hearts, but mostly our wallets, to fund what they say are critical services. We’ve heard that pitch before.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Giving Back in Mendocino County: Native American Scholarship Fund

Fewer Native American students enroll in college compared to the overall U.S. population, and contrary to public perception, college is not free for Native Americans. Recognizing the generations of disparity between the original caretakers of this land and the settlers who moved here, Sarah McCarter and Tim Holliday wanted to create a fund to support education for Native students. “I’m a big believer in education, and it is important to me to help people who didn’t have the same historical advantages as my family,” said Sarah.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Deputies Revive Overdosing Ukiah Man Using Narcan

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. On 06-23-2022 at approximately 7:00 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to reports of a possible adult male overdosed in the 600 block of Pinoleville Drive in Ukiah, California. Emergency Medical Personnel requested law...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Bringing Back the Buckhorn

Covelo’s Buckhorn Bar has been the community watering hole for generations. A dive bar smack dab in the middle of Indian Country, the Buckhorn’s Old West saloon reputation is coupled with the generations of Round Valley residents who called it their second home. There is new life coming...
COVELO, CA
Redwood Valley Comes Together for This Year’s Black Bart Parade

Yesterday, July 2, 2022, the Redwood Valley community came together for the annual Black Bart Parade, organized by the Redwood Riders horse club. Jessie Taaning Sanchez, a horseback rider and proud resident of Redwood Valley, has organized the event for many years. Retired Sheriff Tom Allman portrayed the infamous Black...
REDWOOD VALLEY, CA
Mendocino County: The CDC Says You Should Wear Your Mask Indoors Once Again

The CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels are determined by three separate metrics: the COVID-19 case rate (cases/100,000 residents), the number of new hospital admissions per 100,000 people, and the percentage of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients. As Mendocino County residents get ready for their 4th of July weekend,...
Shots Fired Leads to Loaded ‘Ghost Gun’, Says MCSO

On 06-25-2022 at approximately 4:39 AM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to investigate a shooting in the area call. Deputies arrived in the 7700 block of North State Street (Redwood Valley, California) and began checking the area where they ultimately contacted Angelio Bettega [age 27 from Hopland].
REDWOOD VALLEY, CA
Laytonville Man Arrested After Threatening Residents and Deputies

A Laytonville man has been arrested after threatening to kill residents and responding deputies. On Saturday night, Mendocino Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to Foster Avenue in Laytonville where a man was banging on fences, shouting threats, and slashing tires. Deputies arrived and the man, later identified as Shane Workman, refused to cooperate and threatened to kill deputies before getting into his truck attempting to leave. He tried to ram a patrol car parked behind him but stopped short. A standoff ensued which ended when SWAT team members shot a chemical projectile into the truck causing Workman to attempt to ram patrol vehicles again. Eventually, a K-9 was dispatched after Workman’s door was opened and he reached for a knife. He was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer with a deadly weapon and vandalism amounting to greater than $400.
LAYTONVILLE, CA
School in Ukiah on lockdown after reports of suspect with deadly weapon

UKIAH, Calif. — The Ukiah Police Department received a call about a shooting on Wednesday around 2 p.m. on the 1110 block of Mulberry Street in Ukiah. When they arrived on the scene, officials saw a victim who appeared to have been pistol-whipped. Since the incident happened close to Yokayo Elementary School, school staff agreed to put the school on lockdown.
UKIAH, CA
Two arrested on narcotics and other charges after traffic stop in Ukiah

Originally published 6-27-22 by theMendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. “On 06-23-2022 at 11:25 P.M. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were on routine patrol in the 4400 block of Highway 20 in Ukiah, California. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by a male driver who initially provided...
UKIAH, CA
