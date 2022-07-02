July 2, 2022

A Laytonville man has been arrested after threatening to kill residents and responding deputies. On Saturday night, Mendocino Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to Foster Avenue in Laytonville where a man was banging on fences, shouting threats, and slashing tires. Deputies arrived and the man, later identified as Shane Workman, refused to cooperate and threatened to kill deputies before getting into his truck attempting to leave. He tried to ram a patrol car parked behind him but stopped short. A standoff ensued which ended when SWAT team members shot a chemical projectile into the truck causing Workman to attempt to ram patrol vehicles again. Eventually, a K-9 was dispatched after Workman’s door was opened and he reached for a knife. He was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer with a deadly weapon and vandalism amounting to greater than $400.

LAYTONVILLE, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO