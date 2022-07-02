ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Combined inhibition of BADSer99 phosphorylation and PARP ablates models of recurrent ovarian carcinoma

By Xi Zhang
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoly (ADP-ribose) polymerase inhibitors (PARPis) have been approved for the treatment of recurrent epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC), regardless of BRCA status or homologous recombination repair deficiency. However, the low response of platinum-resistant EOC, the emergence of resistance in BRCA-deficient cancer, and therapy-associated toxicities in patients limit the clinical utility of PARPis...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Box C/D snoRNA SNORD89 influences the occurrence and development of endometrial cancer through 2'-O-methylation modification of Bim

The small nucleolar RNA (snoRNA) is a type of small non-coding RNA widely distributed in the nucleoli of eukaryotic cells, promoting cancer development. The aim of this study was to assess box C/D snoRNA 89 (SNORD89) dysregulations in endometrial cancer. According to the TCGA database as well as the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO), higher SNORD89 expression is found in endometrial cancer tissues. In addition, the SNORD89 expression level was higher in endometrial carcinoma with lymph node metastasis than in endometrial carcinoma without lymph node metastasis. By interacting with the conservative chaperone protein methylase fibrillarin (Fbl), SNORD89 inhibits the translation process of the Bim gene, leading to a decrease in Bim protein. Cancer-promoting effect of SNORD89 can be reversed by Fbl knockdown or Bim overexpressing. What's more, ASO-mediated silencing of SNORD89 could inhibit endometrial cancer cell proliferation and migration ability. Taken together, SNORD89 can modify Bim through 2"²-O-methylation and affect downstream signaling pathways to promote endometrial cancer occurrence and development. The role of methylation modification in the prevention and treatment of endometrial cancer provides a new understanding and SNORD89 may be a new diagnostic and therapeutic target for endometrial cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Older Korean men with inadequate vitamin D status have lower odds of radiologic osteoarthritis

Most studies on osteoarthritis (OA) and vitamin D status were performed in Whites with relatively adequate vitamin D status. Associations may differ by baseline 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) and race. We assessed the odds of OA and joint pain according to vitamin D status in Korean adults"‰â‰¥"‰50Â years of age in the nationally representative Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (n"‰="‰8575). Agreement between radiologic OA (ROA) and self-reported OA were also assessed. Multivariate logistic regression was performed and participants were stratified by sex. Adults with serum 25(OH)D"‰<"‰12Â ng/mL and 12 to"‰<"‰20Â ng/mL had 26% and 18% lower odds of knee ROA, respectively, compared to those with 25(OH)D"‰â‰¥"‰20Â ng/mL. Similar results were observed in men, but not women. No associations were found between 25(OH)D and knee ROA severity, lumbar spine ROA, symptomatic OA, or knee pain. Sensitivity of self-reported OA was low (27%), indicating a weak possibility of reverse causation. Prospective studies are required to identify the possible causality of vitamin D on OA in Korean men.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Change in the association between coffee intake and ischemic heart disease in an international ecological study from 1990 to 2018

In previous observational studies, the association between coffee intake and risk of cardiovascular disease has reversed from positive to negative over time. This long-term international ecological study examined whether the association between coffee intake and mortality and incidence rates of ischemic heart disease (IHD) changed between 1990 and 2018 using multiple coherent data. We obtained data on coffee intake per capita, IHD mortality and incidence rates per 100,000 population, and socioeconomic and lifestyle indicators for each country from various publicly available databases. We integrated and analyzed data from 147 countries with populations of"‰â‰¥"‰1 million. We employed a linear mixed model analysis to assess the association between coffee intake and IHD mortality and incidence rates by year. The mean global coffee intake increased (p"‰<"‰0.001), whereas IHD mortality (p"‰<"‰0.001) and incidence (p"‰="‰0.073) decreased. In all models, the interaction between coffee intake and year showed a significant inverse association for IHD mortality and incidence rates (p"‰<"‰0.001 for all). The country-level association between coffee intake and IHD mortality and incidence rates between 1990 and 2018 was stronger in the negative direction.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Current status of hypertension and treatment in Asia

This issue of Hypertension Research is the fourth in a series of special issues on Asia. In this month's issue, valuable data showing the current status of hypertension treatment in Asia are presented. Using Japanese national database data from 2014, Waki et al. reported the prevalence of hypertension and its treatment in Japan [1]. In that dataset, approximately 27 million hypertensive patients were identified. Of hypertensive patients, 89.6% were treated with some type of antihypertensive medication. Unfortunately, there was no information about the blood pressure control rate in this database. A previous study reported that blood pressure was uncontrolled in 50% of treated hypertensive patients [2]. In recent years, clinical inertia, which is the situation in which antihypertensive treatment indicated by the latest guidelines is not achieved and the treatment is not intensified even though it would be better to lower blood pressure, has been considered one possible cause of uncontrolled hypertension. However, a certain number of patients do not reach the target blood pressure even when treated according to the guidelines. For the treatment of uncontrolled hypertension, device treatment, e.g., renal denervation, may be one treatment option. In this issue, Chia et al. described a Malaysian working group consensus statement on renal denervation [3]. On the other hand, we are now able to administer new therapeutic hypertensive drugs. The angiotensin receptor-neprilysin inhibitor (ARNI) was approved as a drug for hypertensive treatment by the government in Japan in the autumn of 2021. This drug is the first new pharmacological antihypertensive drug approved in approximately 10 years in Japan. Although a majority of clinical studies have demonstrated that ARNI is an important drug for the treatment of heart failure [4, 5], it could also be expected to be a new treatment for hypertension. Physicians accustomed to using ARNI for the treatment of heart failure may not feel comfortable using ARNI for the treatment of hypertension because most patients with heart failure, especially heart failure with reduced left ventricular function, have a lower blood pressure than hypertensive patients. In this issue, Kario and Williams, editor in chief and an editorial board member of Hypertension Research, published a review paper about ARNI with a focus on hypertension and hypertensive heart disease [6]. In addition, Dohi's commentary about B-type natriuretic peptide, which is an indicator of hypertensive heart disease, in this issue would be useful [7].
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phosphorylation#Inhibition#Carcinoma#Science And Technology#Stem Cells#Eoc#Ic50
Nature.com

Drinking water consumption and association between actual and perceived risks of endocrine disrupting compounds

Drinking water contains emerging contaminants, i.e., endocrine disrupting compounds (EDCs). However, the extent to which it is publicly viewed as a potential risk that requires attention (public awareness, political obligation, and regulatory efforts) is substantially underrated. Thus, this study investigated drinking water consumption patterns among consumers of different life stages, evaluated household practices using tap water as daily drinking water, and examined the actual risk as well as consumers' perception of tap water quality for drinking with the potential EDCs contamination. Collectively, the present study is of great concern for regional database profiling and supporting human health risk assessment in regulating contamination and exposure of EDCs. It also provides an empirical and theoretical contribution to current public risk perception of EDCs in tap water, and promoted the formulation of risk communication and governance strategies for the development of risk behaviors in adopting public participation in the drinking water supply system monitoring and management framework.
FOOD SAFETY
Nature.com

Renal UTX-PHGDH-serine axis regulates metabolic disorders in the kidney and liver

Global obesity epidemics impacts human health and causes obesity-related illnesses, including the obesity-related kidney and liver diseases. UTX, a histone H3K27 demethylase, plays important roles in development and differentiation. Here we show that kidney-specific knockout Utx inhibits high-fat diet induced lipid accumulation in the kidney and liver via upregulating circulating serine levels. Mechanistically, UTX recruits E3 ligase RNF114 to ubiquitinate phosphoglycerate dehydrogenase, the rate limiting enzyme for de novo serine synthesis, at Lys310 and Lys330, which leads to its degradation, and thus suppresses renal and circulating serine levels. Consistently, phosphoglycerate dehydrogenase and serine levels are markedly downregulated in human subjects with diabetic kidney disease or obesity-related renal dysfunction. Notably, oral administration of serine ameliorates high-fat diet induced fatty liver and renal dysfunction, suggesting a potential approach against obesity related metabolic disorders. Together, our results reveal a metabolic homeostasis regulation mediated by a renal UTX-PHGDH-serine axis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: A truncated anti-CRISPR protein prevents spacer acquisition but not interference

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-30310-x, published online 19 May 2022. The original version of this Article contained the following errors:. It contained an error in Fig. 4A, in which a 6-amino acid insertion (positions 101"“106) was incorrectly shown in protein AcrIIA6 123, compared to AcrIIA6 D1811. The correct figure now...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Comprehensive climatic suitability evaluation of peanut in Huang-Huai-Hai region under the background of climate change

The climate changes influence the growing suitability of peanut, an important oil crop. Climatic suitability evaluation in the Huang-Huai-Hai region, the main peanut producing region of China, which can optimize peanut planting structure and provide basis for increasing output. In this study, the temperature, precipitation, sunshine and comprehensive suitability models were established by using the climatic suitability function in different growth periods of peanut. In this study, the climate suitability function of peanut in different growth periods was used to establish the temperature, precipitation, sunshine and comprehensive suitability model. Combined with the meteorological data after Anusplin interpolation, the spatial distribution and chronological change of peanut climate suitability were analyzed. The results show that with climate change, the overall climate becomes warmer and drier and the temperature and precipitation suitability increase, but the sunshine suitability decreases. Based on the comprehensive suitability model, the suitability evaluation results are divided into four levels: the most suitable, suitable, sub-suitable and unsuitable. Among them, the most suitable peanut planting areas in the Huang-Huai-Hai region are concentrated in the west of the Haihe River Basin and the Huaihe River Basin. The data from the next 30Â years show that both the most suitable and suitable areas have been expanded. Through the verification of yield correlation analysis and spatial distribution of disaster frequency, it can be seen that the evaluation results have high accuracy, which can be used to guide and optimize peanut production practices.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Impact of lumbar spinal stenosis on metabolic syndrome incidence in community-dwelling adults in Aizu cohort study (LOHAS)

Metabolic syndrome and lumbar spinal stenosis (LSS) are common age-related diseases. However, the causal relationship between them remains unclear. This study aimed to identify the effects of LSS on metabolic syndrome incidence in community-dwelling adults. This prospective cohort study included participants of the Aizu cohort study (LOHAS) aged <"‰75Â years as of 2008. Participants with metabolic syndrome at baseline were excluded. The primary outcome measure was metabolic syndrome incidence, and the main explanatory variable was the presence of LSS, as assessed by a self-reported questionnaire. A multivariate Cox proportional hazard regression model was used to estimate hazard ratios (HRs) for metabolic syndrome incidence during the 6-year follow-up period. Complete-case analyses were compared with the multiple imputation results. Among 1599 participants, 1390 complete cases were analyzed (mean [SD] age 62.3 [9.0] years; females, 734 [52.8%]). Among those participants, 525 (37.8%) developed metabolic syndrome during the follow-up of 3.89 [1.96] years. The presence of LSS was associated with developing metabolic syndrome (HR, 1.41; 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.02"“1.95). Multiple imputation results showed similar trends of those having complete-case data (HR, 1.47; 95% CI 1.08"“2.00). This finding suggests the importance of prevention and management of LSS in community settings.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Long-term nutritional trends in the Finnish population estimated from a large laboratory database from 1987 to 2020

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-09131-x, published online 23 March 2022. Pertti Lauri LÃ¤hteenmÃ¤ki was omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contributions section now reads:. "T.T. and E.A. designed the study, M.S. retrieved the data, T.P. performed statistical analysis,...
FINLAND
Nature.com

Preoperative prediction of the pathological stage of advanced gastric cancer by F-fluoro-2-deoxyglucose positron emission tomography

In recent years, the usefulness of neoadjuvant chemotherapy for resectable advanced gastric cancer, particularly stage III, has been reported. Preoperative staging is mainly determined by computed tomography (CT), and the usefulness of 18F-fluoro-2-deoxyglucose positron emission tomography/CT (FDG-PET/CT) for gastric cancer has been limited in usefulness. The study aimed to evaluate the usefulness of FDG-PET/CT in preoperative diagnosis of advanced gastric cancer. We retrospectively enrolled 113 patients with gastric cancer who underwent preoperative FDG-PET/CT. All patients underwent gastrectomy with lymph-node dissection. The maximum standardized uptake value (SUVmax) of the primary tumor (T-SUVmax) and lymph nodes (N-SUVmax) were measured for all patients. The cutoff values of T-SUVmax for pathological T3/4 from receiver operating characteristic analysis were 8.28 for differentiated and 4.32 for undifferentiated types. The T-SUVmax and N-SUVmax cutoff values for pathological lymph-node metastasis were 4.32 and 1.82, respectively. Multivariate analysis showed that T-SUVmax for differentiated types was a significant predictor of pathological T3/4, and N-SUVmax was a significant predictor of lymph-node metastasis. In conclusion, the SUVmax of FDG-PET/CT was a useful predictor of pathological T3/4 and lymph-node metastasis in gastric cancer. The diagnosis by preoperative FDG-PET/CT is promising to contribute a more accurate staging of gastric cancer than by CT scan alone.
CANCER
Nature.com

Synthesis of aryldifluoromethyl aryl ethers via nickel-catalyzed suzuki cross-coupling between aryloxydifluoromethyl bromides and boronic acids

As a unique organofluorine fragment, gem-difluoromethylated motifs have received widespread attention. Here, a convenient and efficient synthesis of aryldifluoromethyl aryl ethers (ArCF2OAr') was established via Nickel-catalyzed aryloxydifluoromethylation with arylboronic acids. This approach features easily accessible starting materials, good tolerance of functionalities, and mild reaction conditions. Diverse late-stage difluoromethylation of many pharmaceuticals and natural products were readily realized. Notably, a new difluoromethylated PD-1/PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor was conveniently synthesized and showed both improved metabolic stability and enhanced antitumor efficacy. Preliminary mechanistic studies suggested the involvement of a Ni(I/III) catalytic cycle.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

To end coal, adapt to regional realities

Four broad categories capture countries’ political and economic barriers to quit coal. Use these to tailor solutions. Jan C. Steckel heads the working group on climate and development at the Mercator Research Institute on Global Commons and Climate Change, Berlin. Michael Jakob is a senior fellow at the Ecologic...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Adaptive coding for DNA storage with high storage density and low coverage

Npj Systems Biology and Applications volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 23 (2022) Cite this article. The rapid development of information technology has generated substantial data, which urgently requires new storage media and storage methods. DNA, as a storage medium with high density, high durability, and ultra-long storage time characteristics, is promising as a potential solution. However, DNA storage is still in its infancy and suffers from low space utilization of DNA strands, high read coverage, and poor coding coupling. Therefore, in this work, an adaptive coding DNA storage system is proposed to use different coding schemes for different coding region locations, and the method of adaptively generating coding constraint thresholds is used to optimize at the system level to ensure the efficient operation of each link. Images, videos, and PDF files of size 698"‰KB were stored in DNA using adaptive coding algorithms. The data were sequenced and losslessly decoded into raw data. Compared with previous work, the DNA storage system implemented by adaptive coding proposed in this paper has high storage density and low read coverage, which promotes the development of carbon-based storage systems.
SCIENCE

