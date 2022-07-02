ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weatherford, OK

City conducting investigation of water leaks at library and fire station

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a Weatherford City Commission meeting Thursday, the commission went into executive session to discuss conducting an investigation for water leaks at...

CBS DFW

Fort Worth cancels Fourth of July fireworks display due to grass fires

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- It was a busy night for North Texas firefighters as they responded to several grass fires caused by Fourth of July fireworks and dry conditions. A large fire happened last night at the Panther Island Pavilion. The show was cancelled just a fourth of the way through. The Fort Worth Fire Department says they ended the show out of an abundance of caution because of concerns of damage to additional tubes used to shoot off the firework display. Once visitors began to leave the area, the pyrotechnic technicians and the Fort Worth Fire Department Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit reviewed the tubes. They discharged the remaining fireworks display at midnight. FWFD said as of late Monday night, they received 800 fire calls, 77 of which were grass fires between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. 
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

City of Lewisville Water Restrictions Remain in Effect

The City of Lewisville is continuing daytime outdoor water restrictions that were originally enacted on May 1 and will continue to run through the end of September. The summertime restriction became mandatory in 2014 and is intended to help conserve the city’s water supply by reducing water waste that is common during the dayside.
LEWISVILLE, TX
WFAA

I-20 reopen after partial shutdown due to two crashes

DALLAS — Two crashes involving five vehicles had shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 in southeastern Dallas County on Tuesday morning. The crash was on the eastbound lanes of the highway near Dowdy Ferry Road. The Dallas Sheriff's Office said they got a call about a major multi-vehicle accident at 4:49 a.m.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Parker County Sheriff seeks assistance from public after shooting

ALEDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Suspects remain unidentified after a shooting near a birthday party in Aledo on July 3.At around 11:30 p.m., attendees said they heard several 'pops' outside the home, initially thinking the sounds were from fireworks.There were several bullet holes in the exterior walls and inside the home, located at the 100 block of Meadow Lane. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said there were over a dozen people in attendance at the birthday party.No injuries were reported and the case is still under investigation.The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information regarding the identity and location of the suspects to contact Parker County Sheriff's Office at 817-594-8845 or Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555. Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved. Tips may also be submitted online at www.parkercountysheriff.netunder the tip411 link. 
PARKER COUNTY, TX
The Community News

Sunday night shooting strikes Aledo residence

Parker County Sheriff‘s investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects involved in a residential shooting which occurred Sunday evening, July 3. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said more than one dozen people were in attendance at a birthday party in the 100-block of Meadow...
ALEDO, TX
bestsouthwestguide.com

FIREFIGHTERS FROM 7 CITIES HAVE GRASS FIRE COMPLETELY CONTAINED

DeSoto, TX - Firefighters from DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Lancaster, Dallas, Ovilla, and Midlothian are currently fighting a widespread grass fire that is now fully contained. It had burned an estimated 250 acres but the multi-city containment effort has brought it under control. The fire was first phoned in shortly...
DESOTO, TX
KAJA KJ 97

Texas Mayor Gets Shocking Results After Taking DNA Test

Boyd Mayor Rodney Holmes recently found out that his father isn't actually his father after taking a DNA test. Holmes said, "I'd been lied to for 52, 53 years. I’m like, 'what’s going on here? Something’s not right.'" KENS 5 was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, which helped...
BOYD, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fourth of July Fireworks Ignite Fires Across North Texas

The cities of Dallas and Fort Worth fought several fires on Monday night after Fourth of July fireworks set dry grass ablaze. In Dallas, fire officials responded to a blaze under Sylvan Bridge at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Monday. According to the Dallas Fire-Rescue, the grass fire was ignited during...
FORT WORTH, TX
KDAF

Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $2,720,645 which is 782% higher than the state average of $308,628.
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Man charged after family members left behind during wild drive

McLennan Co, Tx (FOX44) – A 27-year-old Grapevine man remained in the McLennan County Jail on a $305,000 bond after a bizarre drive up and down on Interstate 35 Saturday – during which family members were left behind at two different locations. Anthony Paul Smith was finally arrested...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

Ring video captures fatal shooting in Texas town

HALTOM CITY,TX (KGNS) - Authorities in Haltom City, Texas have released doorbell video of a shooting that left three officers injured Saturday night. Before police arrived, the suspect had killed a man and a woman in the Haltom City neighborhood. What everyone thought was an early Fourth of July fireworks...
HALTOM CITY, TX
fortworthreport.org

Where I Live: Diamond Hill community takes care of each other

When we came to the U.S. as children, things were simpler and quieter. We have always lived in parts of Diamond Hill and Northside. Our family of 10 moved around. We finally settled down in 1991 to the current house we have now and have lived in the community since.
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33 NewsFix

How gas prices have changed in Fort Worth in the last week

Following a dip in crude oil prices, average national gas prices are down roughly 8 cents per gallon, according to AAA. Crude oil reached roughly $122 per barrel earlier this month and was down to about $105 per barrel at the end of June. Crude oil prices account for approximately 54% of overall gas prices.
FORT WORTH, TX

