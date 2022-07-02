ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Featuring Western Oklahoma’s finest real estate investments

wdnonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHome renovation can be tricky, especially if you want to add a bathroom or kitchen to a part of a home where plumbing doesn’t exist. Adding on to basements, attics, garages and unfinished...

www.wdnonline.com

Comments / 0

Z94

The Largest Church Camp In America Is In Oklahoma

You'll have to forgive the picture above. We have a subscription to a stock photo supplier, but they don't have any results for "church camp," so I was told "Just stitch something together. People love that" from our corporate overlords. Church & camp... same/same. Growing up in Northern Oklahoma, church...
LAWTON, OK
KTUL

6 Oklahoma national parks brought the state $29 million in 2021

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma's national parks saw 1,532,339 visitors in 2021, which brought $29 million in revenue to the state. The visitors also resulted in 292 jobs for the state. The national parks in Oklahoma are Chickasaw National Recreation Area, Fort Smith National Historic Site, Oklahoma City National Memorial, Santa Fe National Historic Trail, Trail Of Tears National Historic Site, and Washita Battlefield National Historic Site.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Mobile clinic brings health care to rural Oklahoma

LONE GROVE, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health is working to make health care more accessible in rural areas. One way is to bring primary care on wheels to cities in southern Oklahoma. The mobile health trailer offers wellness exams, sick visits, vaccinations, and other primary...
OKLAHOMA STATE
102.3 The Bull

Oklahoma Has a Twisted Metal Food Truck and It’s The Greatest Thing I Have Ever Seen

Shut it down, we have the greatest food truck in the world and it's out of Oklahoma. So yesterday I had the pleasure to hang out at Fireworks Frenzy at Riverstar Casino. Basically the casino was doing a big giveaway for the Fourth of July weekend. It was my first time there and I recommend you check it out if you have never been. They had a family friendly outdoor event as well.
blackchronicle.com

4th of July Traffic Could Hamper Travel Plans in Western Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation warns drivers this vacation weekend of development tasks all through the state that might decelerate journey for motorists. I-40 narrowed to 1 lane close to Sayre, Beckham Co. I-40 is narrowed to 1 lane in each instructions between SH-152 (mm 23) and US-283 (mm 20)...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

OG&E announces rate increase that will take effect immediately

OKLAHOMA CITY — OG&E officials announced Friday that customers will see a monthly increase in their bills following a rate review by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission. The energy company said it reached a $30 million settlement in a request to state regulators to adjust base rates. The settlement resulted...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOMU

MU Health Care CEO steps down to take job in Oklahoma

COLUMBIA − MU Health Care's Jonathan Curtright will step down from his role as CEO to take a job in Oklahoma, the health care company announced Tuesday. Curtright will service as chief operating officer at OU Health, according to an email sent to MU Health Care employees. His last day will be July 15.
COLUMBIA, MO
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma’s seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases surpasses 900

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state’s complete cumulative quantity of COVID-19 cases for the reason that begin of the pandemic has elevated to 1,073,197.>> COVID-19 Testing: Where to get examined for COVID-19 in OklahomaAccording to the well being division, the seven-day rolling average for the quantity of new cases reported is 909.The Oklahoma State Department of Health introduced in early March that it might launch COVID-19 state of affairs updates each Thursday as a substitute of day by day. State well being officers stated they made the change as Oklahoma strikes towards the endemic section of the pandemic.The state’s complete provisional demise depend, in response to the CDC/NCHS, stands at 15,441.The well being division famous within the state of affairs replace that the National Vital Statistics System’s trigger of demise coding system began a system-wide improve, requiring a brief suspension of routine NVSS surveillance reporting. The improve required all 2022 demise information to be reprocessed into the system.As routine NVSS surveillance reporting resumes, customers might briefly observe decrease demise counts for prior weeks in 2022 because the backlog is processed and reloaded into the system.Health officers reported that there are 11,872 energetic cases and that the latest three-day average hospitalizations stand at 206. Officials additionally reported that there are 29 pediatric hospitalizations.>> COVID-19 in Oklahoma: New cases, deaths, vaccine booster photographs, omicron variantThe well being division modified the way in which it experiences COVID-19 deaths in an effort to indicate a “more timely” image of the illness’s impression in Oklahoma. OSDH officers embrace the provisional demise depend supplied by CDC/NCHS within the day by day updates.According to the CDC, provisional demise counts ship essentially the most full and correct image of lives misplaced to COVID-19. They are primarily based on demise certificates, that are essentially the most dependable supply of information and comprise information not out there wherever else, together with comorbid circumstances, race and ethnicity and place of demise. Learn extra about provisional demise counts right here.Get the main points from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

National Patriot Run & Fundraiser Travels Through Oklahoma

A group of motorcycle riders escorting an American flag around the country made its way to Green Country. This is called the "National Patriot Run" and here are the riders in Osage County. The riders made it here Saturday morning with the help of the Osage County Sheriff's Office, Osage...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Boat catches fire on Lake Texoma Saturday

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - A boat caught fire on Lake Texoma Saturday around sunset. The Fourth of July weekend has been a busy one for first responders out and around the lake, and that’s no different for TowBoatUS Lake Texoma. They responded to a boat, fully engulfed in the...
ACCIDENTS

