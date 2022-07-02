ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Continuing the legacy of the Logan Ranch through OSU Ag Research

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTILLWATER — Elizabeth Logan has had many loves in her life throughout her 95 years — her husband George W., horses and the Logan Ranch, just to name a few. For more than 50 years, Logan has resided on the 320-acre Logan Ranch in Haskell. “We bought...

kosu.org

Oklahoma Music Minutes for July 4-8: Music you should hear this week

The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. Tristan Wright is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at instagram.com/_kingofsweden_. Tuesday, July 5. Chelsea Days are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/chelseadaysband. Wednesday, July...
OKLAHOMA STATE
pokesreport.com

Why Can't Realignment Be More Simple? Straight Numbers and Analytics Make it Easy

STILLWATER – First, let me admit that I don’t know much. Okay, like any other reporter worth their salt and has a draw back to old school tactics I’ve run my sources and I have some information. Some I can share and some that is “off the record” an approach that some veteran reporters use and benefit from and more new school reporters would rather keep searching than honor. All that aside, this is more of a column and much more my opinions than anything else.
KOCO

Family, friends coming to terms with sudden death of newly elected district attorney

SHAWNEE, Okla. — A newly elected district attorney in Oklahoma suddenly died just days after voters elected him to the seat. Family and friends are still coming to terms with the death of David Hammer, who was elected Tuesday to be the new district attorney for Pottawatomie and Lincoln counties. His family has not revealed the cause of death as of Monday afternoon.
sapulpatimes.com

This Week in Sapulpa History: The era of “Crystal City of the Southwest” begins

This week in Sapulpa history: the actual start-up date for the Bartlett-Collins (B.C.) Glass plant began on June 28, 1915. “Making of glass in Oklahoma is a new industry in the southwest, but it has come to the state! The big factory of the Bartlett-Collins is now running full blast.” Oklahoma City Times shouted in their headline when B.C. opened.
Thrillist

This Quirky Midwest City Claims to Be the Center of the Universe

Any state willing to woo potential movers with $10,000 checks is bound to be a little quirky. And the fact that such an audacious remote worker incentive program—something that sounds like a Bravo-worthy reality show—actually turned out to be a smashing success says a lot about the town of Tulsa’s underrated charms. The zig to Oklahoma’s zag, Tulsa has long been a more eccentric, artsy, and offbeat urban bubble in the state’s northeast region, known as Green Country. Sandwiched between the Ozark Mountains and the Osage Hills, with the Arkansas River cascading through it, the city is as unexpectedly lush as the name suggests, but the surprises here go well beyond the greenery.
news9.com

Tulsa Area Fireworks Shows Planned For Independence Day Weekend

There are several firework shows planned for the 4th of July weekend but some have been canceled due to supply shortages. Crews are preparing for Folds of Honor FreedomFest at River West Festival Park for one of the biggest 4th of July displays in the state. The FreedomFest fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. and you can watch them at any area along riverside, including the parks.
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Restaurant Makes DoorDash Top 100 List

A Tulsa restaurant is nationally recognized on DoorDash's list of the Top 100 Most Loved Restaurants in the U.S. Lambrusco'z Deli and Catering Market is the only Oklahoma eatery that made the cut as a top-rated customer favorite. Fewer than one percent of DoorDash restaurants make the list. Lambrusco'z Owner...
KTUL

Circle Cinema sells out 'Terlton' screening, mixer

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today from 7 to 9 p.m., Circle Cinema is hosting a free screening and mixer with the filmmakers of "Terlton". The event has already sold out of all tickets. "Terlton" is a documentary film that walks through the story of an Oklahoma town's survival. Summer...
KFOR

Fire burns 7 acres of wheat field in Jones

JONES, Okla. (KFOR) – As families were preparing to celebrate Independence Day, fire crews from across the metro rushed to a grass fire in Jones. On Sunday afternoon, firefighters were called to a large grass fire in the 12600 block of N.E. 108th St. Officials say firefighters from Jones,...
tulsakids.com

Picking Berries and Flowers at Joe’s Farm in Bixby!

Don’t tell Joss, but I went berry picking without him last Friday. He was at Discovery Lab camp, and it was going to be a slow day at work (holiday weekend!). So I went with a friend and her girls to Joe’s Farm in Bixby. I’ve seen them all over social media for the past couple of years, but hadn’t visited until just now.
KTUL

Tulsa Public Schools could be first district to violate CRT ban in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — It's been almost a year since the Oklahoma State Board of Education approved emergency rules for House Bill 1775, which bans critical race theory in Oklahoma. In March, the board adopted more permanent rules. Just last week, Brad Clark, OSDE's legal counsel, announced Governor Stitt...
oklahomatoday.com

Derrick Smith Jr. is sharing Oklahoma’s rich heritage from the back of a motorcycle.

Once, they were places of refuge and community for people who had been enslaved in Indian Territory and other parts of the South. After the Civil War, African Americans created more than fifty settlements in what would become the state of Oklahoma. Some of these towns had short lives, while others flourished, providing self-governance and an escape from the discrimination some residents experienced in other communities as well as an atmosphere of racial solidarity.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa SPCA asking for volunteers, donations after ‘puppy mill’ surrender

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa SPCA and Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is asking for volunteers and donations after helping in a massive breeder surrender earlier this week. The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office asked for help after investigating a case in Ada where 75 living large dogs were found on a property, the Tulsa SPCA said. There were also carcasses found on the property.
