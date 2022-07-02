ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A single respiratory tract infection early in life reroutes healthy microbiome development and affects adult metabolism in a preclinical animal model

By Soner Yildiz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn adult animals, acute viral infections only temporarily alter the composition of both respiratory and intestinal commensal microbiota, potentially due to the intrinsic stability of this microbial ecosystem. In stark contrast, commensal bacterial communities are rather vulnerable to perturbation in infancy. Animal models proved that disruption of a balanced microbiota development...

