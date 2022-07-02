ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

MARK2 regulates chemotherapeutic responses through class IIa HDAC-YAP axis in pancreatic cancer

By Yongji Zeng
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite paclitaxel's wide use in cancer treatment, patient response rate is still low and drug resistance is a major clinical obstacle. Through a Phos-tag-based kinome-wide screen, we identified MARK2 as a critical regulator for paclitaxel chemosensitivity in PDAC. We show that MARK2 is phosphorylated by CDK1 in response to antitubulin chemotherapeutics...

