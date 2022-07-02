Alkalization of cellular pH leads to cancer cell death by disrupting autophagy and mitochondrial function
We previously found that lactic acidosis in the tumor environment was permissive to cancer cell surviving under glucose deprivation and demonstrated that neutralizing lactic acidosis restored cancer cell susceptibility to glucose deprivation. We then reported that alternate infusion of bicarbonate and anticancer agent into tumors via tumor feeding artery markedly enhanced...www.nature.com
Comments / 0