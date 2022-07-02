ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Alkalization of cellular pH leads to cancer cell death by disrupting autophagy and mitochondrial function

By Chang Ying
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe previously found that lactic acidosis in the tumor environment was permissive to cancer cell surviving under glucose deprivation and demonstrated that neutralizing lactic acidosis restored cancer cell susceptibility to glucose deprivation. We then reported that alternate infusion of bicarbonate and anticancer agent into tumors via tumor feeding artery markedly enhanced...

Drug combinations predicted to increase tumor cell death directly and by creating strong antitumor tumor microenvironments were identified by computational analysis of local responses to combinations of anticancer drugs delivered inside a tumor. Such predicted drug combinations were highly effective when administered systemically in mouse models of breast cancer.
Whenever you have a headache, your back hurts, your arthritis flares up, or you have a fever, odds are you will be taking some anti-inflammatory medicine. NSAIDs, or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, are the most prevalent form of anti-inflammatory medication. According to the American Gastroenterological Association, nearly 30 million Americans take them every day to ease pain or discomfort.
The Kv1.3 potassium channel is expressed abundantly on activated T cells and mediates the cellular immune response. This role has made the channel a target for therapeutic immunomodulation to block its activity and suppress T cell activation. Here, we report structures of human Kv1.3 alone, with a nanobody inhibitor, and with an antibody-toxin fusion blocker. Rather than block the channel directly, four copies of the nanobody bind the tetramer's voltage sensing domains and the pore domain to induce an inactive pore conformation. In contrast, the antibody-toxin fusion docks its toxin domain at the extracellular mouth of the channel to insert a critical lysine into the pore. The lysine stabilizes an active conformation of the pore yet blocks ion permeation. This study visualizes Kv1.3 pore dynamics, defines two distinct mechanisms to suppress Kv1.3 channel activity with exogenous inhibitors, and provides a framework to aid development of emerging T cell immunotherapies.
Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-21331-y, published online 13 February 2018. Concerns were brought to the attention of the Editors with respect to apparent inappropriate manipulation of the data in seven of the nine panels shown in FigureÂ 7. The Editors no longer have confidence in the data reported in this Article.
Like wine, drinking beer in moderation can be good for your health. Non-alcoholic beers have recently become very popular, but are they also healthy?. Researchers from the American Chemical Society’s Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry found that, compared to their pre-trial microbiome, males who drank one alcoholic or non-alcoholic lager daily had a more diversified group of gut microorganisms, which could lower the risk of certain diseases.
Cervical cancer is the 14th most common cancer in women in the UK. Around 3,200 people are diagnosed with it every year. Here’s a symptom that you can actually smell and know. While Vaginal discharge is normal and even healthy, you should look out for it if the following happens.
As COVID-19 cases began to accelerate again this spring, federal data suggests the rate of breakthrough COVID infections in April was worse in boosted Americans compared to unboosted Americans — though rates of deaths and hospitalizations remained the lowest among the boosted. The new data do not mean booster...
The death of a 31-year-old woman last year has been attributed to Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS), a condition that may be causing hundreds of people to die annually in the Australian state of Victoria. Advertising executive Catherine Keane died in her sleep last July while living with two friends...
