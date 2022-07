The Las Vegas Valley metropolitan region is served by McCarran International Airport, situated in Paradise, Nevada. The airport is located 5 miles from the center of Las Vegas, Nevada, on Wayne Newton Blvd, off of Paradise Road. It bears the name of Pat McCarran, a former U.S. Senator from Nevada who championed rules governing commercial air travel in Las Vegas and throughout the nation. Although Harry Reid Las Vegas Airport or simply Las Vegas International Airport have been proposed as new names for the airport, there has been some opposition to both.

