Myths about abortion and women's mental health are widespread, experts say
In pre-counseling sessions and online, myths about what happens to a woman's mental well-being following an abortion are widespread and misleading, researchers...www.cnn.com
I don't find it the end of the world people just need to go back to using protection; many option's. I've heard a lot of women say men refuse to wear a condom but those same women choose to sleep with them. In my mind if a man isn't willing to protect you and him from disease and pregnancy, It's an easy choice not to sleep with them because they don't respect you.
"The unborn" are a convenient group of people to advocate for. They never make demands of you; they are morally uncomplicated, unlike orphans, they don't need money, education, or childcare; they allow you to feel good about yourself without any work at creating or maintaining relationships; and when they are born, you can forget about them, because they cease to be unborn. It's almost as if, by being born, they have died to you. You can love the unborn and advocate for them without substantially challenging your own wealth, power, or privilege, without re-imagining social structures, apologizing, or making reparations to anyone. They are, in short, the perfect people to love if you want to claim you love Jesus but actually dislike people who breathe.
Neutering one male will prevent more unwanted pregnancies than spaying any female. Goes for cats and dogs too.
