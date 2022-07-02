Myths about abortion and women's mental health are widespread, experts say

Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion, access to birth control has taken on new urgency. By moving the decision about abortion access to states, the fall of Roe v. Wade means that it will be even more important for people to be able to prevent an unwanted or mistimed pregnancy. Given the health risks of having a rapid repeat pregnancy, avoiding pregnancy is especially critical for those who have recently given birth. But not all health care providers offer birth control to their patients. Over the past two decades, the number of Catholic...

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO