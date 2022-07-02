ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Sebastian Catana Returns to the Arena di Verona

By Francisco Salazar
operawire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaritone Sebastian Catana is set to return to the Arena di Verona for productions of Verdi’s “Nabucco” and “Aida.”. The baritone will sing the role of “Nabucco” on July 1 under Daniel Oren. He will be joined by Ewa Plonka as Abigaille in her Arena debut, Abramo Rosalen as Zaccaria, Francesca...

operawire.com

PBS Great Performances to Present Metropolitan Opera’s ‘Ariadne auf Naxos’ Starring Lise Davidsen

PBS has announced that it will start broadcasting the Metropolitan Opera’s performance of “Ariadne auf Naxos” on Sunday, July 10, 2022. The Strauss opera stars Lise Davidsen, Isabel Leonard, Brenda Rae, Brandon Jovanovich, and Wolfgang Brendel. Of the production, OperaWire’s Francisco Salazar raved about Davidsen’s performance noting,...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Artist of the Week: Michele Mariotti

(Credit: ©Rocco Casaluci) This week the Festival d’Aix-en-Provence opened its 2022 edition featuring an array of repertoire and exciting productions. The festival will bring some of the most recognizable names in the operatic world as well as some of the best conductors and directors. On July 7, the company will open its new production of “Moïse et Pharaon” with Michele Mariotti conducting.
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

The Royal Opera Announces 2022-23 Jette Parker Artists

The Royal Opera has announced the participants of the Jette Parker Artists for the 2022-23 season. The program offers apprenticeships to promising artists for training and professional development. This season’s artists are soprano Sarah Dufresne, mezzo Gabrielė Kupšytė, tenor Michael Gibson, and baritone Josef Jeongmeen Ahn; they will join current...
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Semperoper Dresden Announces Cast Change for ‘Aida’

The Semperoper Dresden has announced a cast change for its July 5 performance of Verdi’s “Aida.”. The company noted that Sava Vemić will sing the role of Ramfis stepping in for Vitalij Kowaljow. Sava Vemić is a member of the ensemble at Staatstheater am Gärtnerplatz and has...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Freddie De Tommaso’s ‘Il Tenore’ Album Tops Charts, Outstreams Pavarotti

Freddie De Tommaso’s new album “Il Tenore” is topping the classical music charts. The album has topped the Classical Artist Chart and the Classical Specialist Chart, marking the second time that the tenor has accomplished said feat (his 2021 album “Passione” had similar success). Per an official press statement, De Tommaso’s rendition of “Nessun Dorma” has close to 1 million streams in just seven weeks and is outstreaming Luciano Pavarotti’s reference recording of the iconic aria for Decca.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Obituary: Legendary Director Peter Brook DIes at 97

On July 2, legendary director Peter Brook died. Born on March 21, 1925 in the Bedford Park area of Chiswick, Brook was educated at Westminster School, Gresham’s School, and Magdalen College, Oxford. Brook became one of the great theater and film directors of his generation particularly known for his...
ENTERTAINMENT
12tomatoes.com

Five-Year-Old Performs Mozart On The Piano For A Music Competition

In my family, there’s a running joke that there’s a frustrated musician in all of us. My dad always wanted to learn how to play the drums but never did. My grandpa could’ve been a guitarist in another life. My great grandfather did own a guitar but never learned to play and in his retirement, he just strummed the same three strings over and over again while watching the sunset.
MUSIC
wmagazine.com

Breguet Taps Artist Pablo Bronstein For Partnership With Frieze

Art by Pablo Bronstein, digitized by Skyla Bridges. Moving image by Giorgia Ascolani. A piece of fine jewelry or classic investment timepiece is never just an accessory—there’s always a rich story behind it. In W’s new series Rock Stars, we delve into what makes past, present, and future heirlooms so unique.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
operawire.com

CortinAteatro Announces 2022 Season

The CortinAteatro has announced its 2022 season featuring music, opera, comedy, and theater. Our focus will be on opera and vocal performance for this article. The festival will present Donizetti’s “L’Elisir d’Amore” at the Alexander Girardi Hall di Cortina d’Ampezzo, Belluno. The opera will star Bruno Taddia, Leonardo Galeazzi, Leonardo Cortellazzi, and Rosalia Cid. The Orchestra Regionale Filarmonia Veneta will be conducted by Alberto Zanardi.
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Vancouver Opera to Hold Family-Friendly ‘Opera In The Park’ Concert

On July 17, 2022, Vancouver Opera will present “Opera In The Park,” a free, family-friendly event full of operatic favorites which appear in popular culture. The concert, presented in partnership with the City of Burnaby, will be held at Deer Lake Park. VO Music Director Emeritus Jonathan Darlington will conduct alongside chorus director Tina Chang in a program of works heard in films and shows such as “The Godfather,” “The Simpsons,” “Mission Impossible,” and more.
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Kennedy Center Announces 2022-23 Performances For Young People

The Kennedy Center announced its performances for young people that will take place during the 2022-23 season. There will be a variety of events for families and children ages 5 and up. For this article, we will only focus on opera-related pieces. Composer of “Parable of the Sower: The Opera,”...
PERFORMING ARTS
WWD

House of Pierre Cardin Stages Venice Show Hinged on Sci-fi Materials, Star-bright Future

Click here to read the full article. VENICE, Italy — The house of Pierre Cardin paid a new tribute to the Space-Age couturier on July 2, the day he would have turned 100 and in the city that represented his favorite Italian retreat before his death in December 2020 at age 98. “My uncle did not really like receiving birthday wishes but he was thinking to celebrate his 100th birthday with some special event in Paris,” said his great-nephew Rodrigo Basilicati-Cardin, who took over as chief executive officer of the company in 2018 and went on to become its president and artistic...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
classicfm.com

These are the hardest pieces ever written for the piano

From Liszt to Scriabin, here are ten of the most fiendishly difficult pieces of piano music. Sensible musicians: avoid at all costs. Looking for piano pieces that will make your fingers get stuck in a permanent claw shape? You’ve come to the right place. Here is our countdown of...
MUSIC
mansionglobal.com

The Eclectic Styles of Amsterdam’s Iconic Architecture

The narrow 16th- and 17th-century Dutch Baroque canal houses erected in Amsterdam during the so-called Dutch Golden Ages all but define the city center, but these picture-postcard residences belie the Netherlands capital’s much richer architectural heritage. There is, in fact, no one predominant architectural style that characterizes Amsterdam; rather...
DESIGN
NPR

From the archives: flamenco, rock and songs of rebellion from Spain

What is Latin music? This is a question Alt.Latino has wrestled with in the past, but feels evergreen to larger conversations around national identity, history and musical traditions. Spain occupies an interesting space in conversations around defining Latin music. For decades, music from Latin America and Spain have existed in...
ROCK MUSIC
wmagazine.com

Artist Piero Gilardi’s Surrealist Fashion Comes to Life Once More

A dancer wears Piero Gilardi's "Vestito Natura Betulle" at Piper Club in Turin, 1967. Courtesy of Magazzino Italian Art. At the Magazzino Italian Art museum in Cold Spring, New York—a white, modernist building that looks chic and minimal against the green pastures of Putnam County—there’s an entire room devoted to the works of the artist Piero Gilardi. A pioneer of the Arte Povera movement in the 1960s and ’70s, which saw Italian artists taking radical stances against institutions and systems of government, Gilardi’s career centered mostly on what he called Tappeto-Natura, or “nature carpets.” The “carpets” are, in fact, 3-D renderings of various nature scenes: pebbles on a beach, rollicking foamy waves with seagulls, the mossy forest ground, all done in polyurethane foam. Not only are the nature carpets laid out on the floor of the nonprofit museum, which was founded by Nancy Olnick and Giorgio Spanu in 2017 and received a significant renovation in 2020, but they’re also mounted onto the walls, like tactile paintings of sunflower fields and bushels of vegetables.
COLD SPRING, NY
operawire.com

Opera Colorado Announces 40th Anniversary with Joyce DiDonato

Opera Colorado has announced a 40th Anniversary Gala which will star Joyce DiDonato. The concert, which is set to take place on May 13, 2023, in the Ellie Caulkins Opera House and Seawell Ballroom at the Denver Performing Arts Complex, will be chaired by Joy and Chris Dinsdale and all proceeds benefit Opera Colorado’s expanding artistic initiatives and Education & Community Engagement Programs.
DENVER, CO

