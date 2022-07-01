ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherburne County, MN

Sherburne County Health and Human Services

Cover picture for the articleTuesday, July 12th, 2022, 1:30pm-3pm at the Sherburne County Government Center, 13880 Business Center Drive NW, Elk River. If eligible, residents of Sherburne County can receive a car seat for a $20 suggested donation. Call to find out income guidelines (Residents of Sherburne enrolled in WIC or medical assistance program are...

fox9.com

Hennepin County EMT association balks at 'jump car' plan

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Hennepin County EMS is starting a new pilot program to be able to respond to calls faster. The agency says there are increased wait times right now due to an unprecedented increase in calls for service along with a staffing shortage. Hennepin EMS is hoping to help by implementing a "jump car."
mprnews.org

State takes lead in U Twin Cities sewer explosion investigation

The State Fire Marshal's Office has taken the lead in an investigation of a fire and explosion on the University of Minnesota campus that happened on Thursday. Fire Marshal Jim Smith said that the Metropolitan Council, the cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis and the university are all working together to examine the state of sanitary sewer systems starting at the site of the fire.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hot 104.7

Small Minnesota Town Named Most Mispronounced in Entire U.S.

Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite the tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown when it comes to mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
MINNESOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

Four bodies discovered in Minnesota lake

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota authorities are conducting a homicide investigation after four bodies were pulled from a lake north of St. Paul. Police responded to a possible murder-suicide at Vadnais Lake at about 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher confirmed Friday night that a young child's body had been found. The bodies of two other children and their mother were found at the lake Saturday.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS News

Minneapolis minimum wage increase takes effect

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minimum wage in Minneapolis has increased as of Friday. For small businesses with 100 or fewer employees, the minimum wage bumped from $12.50 to $13.50 an hour. Large businesses with more than 100 employees must pay workers at least $15 an hour. Tips and gratuities do not count...
WausauPilot

Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — The bodies of three young children and a woman believed to be their mother have been recovered from a Minnesota lake, and authorities say the deaths are being investigated as a triple murder-suicide. Meanwhile, the body of the children’s father was found at a...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
MinnPost

The Northern Metals shredder is gone, but environmental dangers remain

North Minneapolis has a long history of air pollution that affects the health and well-being of its residents. The former Northern Metals metal shredder was shut down in September 2019 after a whistleblower revealed that the company was altering records to make emissions appear safe. The metal shredding released carcinogens and other toxic emissions into the air, and as a result, that area has significantly more air particulates, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
HHS
CBS Minnesota

Somali Independence Day is also being celebrated in the Twin Cities this weekend

MINNEAPOLIS -- The United States' Independence Day is not the only one being celebrated this week.Minnesota's large Somali community is celebrating the Somali Independence Day as well."If you like music and you like food, we have everything. This is an amazing festival," said Abdimalik Mohamed, who is leading the organization of the event.Saturday kicked off Somali Week, an annual event. This year marks the 62nd anniversary of independence in Somalia."Outside of Africa, this is the biggest festival we have going on here," Mohamed said.A celebration of home at another home. This time of year, two reasons to mark the calendar."I'm...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Sherburne County Sheriff's Activity Report

The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne Co. Jail for the alleged offense(s):. Martin Curtis Cook, 57 of Minnetonka, MN 55345 - MSD harassment restraining order violation. Isaac Richard Arnold, 40 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - MSD dangerous weapons, disorderly conduct & obstruction. Gerald Gene Jones, 45 of Champlin, MN 55316 - MSD domestic assault & 4th degree damage to property. Kevin Bryan Yanez, 31 of Elk River, MN 55330 - FEL 5th degree-controlled substance & GM 3rd degree DWI controlled substance. Alexander Joseph Robertson, 25 of Princeton, MN 55371 - GM driving after cancellation - IPS. Elizabeth Mae Yanish, 36 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 - GM DWI, DWI test refusal & MSD open bottle. Joscelyn Anne Offerdahl, 22 of Monticello, MN 55362 - GM 3rd degree DWI. Tyler James Petzel, 32 of Elk River, MN 55330 - GM DWI. Maria Erica Kristin-Sada Harris, 33 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 - FEL 2nd degree assault & threats of violence. Travis Francis Jaeger, 23 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - MSD domestic assault. Sheryl Lynn Stimpson, 59 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - Sherburne Co. apprehension & detention orders. Carl Michael Balloy, 25 of South Haven, MN 55382 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Jennifer Kay Brandell, 40 of Ramsey, MN 55303 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Tara Marie Saltou-Olson, 25 of Albert Lea, MN 56007 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Justin James Smolak, 35 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - Sherburne Co. warrants. Gustav Edward Stodieck, 26 of Cambridge, MN 55008 - an Aitkin Co. warrant. Kristina Marie Wald, 49 of Howard Lake, MN 55349 - Hennepin Co. & Sherburne Co. warrants. Tre Nicolai Terry-Olsen, 27 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 - Crow Wing Co. warrant. Kendall Nathaniel Richardson, 22 of Minneapolis, MN 55403 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Lance Thomas Villebrun, 30 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Dillon Matthew Grimes, 32 of Cottage Grove, MN 55016 - Hennepin Co. & Sherburne Co. warrants. Kevin Allen LeClaire, 28 of Anoka, MN 55303 - Goodhue Co., Sherburne Co. & State of Wisconsin warrants. Joshua Dale Fehr, 32 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 - Hennepin Co., Sherburne Co., Saint Louis Co., State of Iowa, & State of Wisconsin warrants. Clay Andrew Haverkamp, 50 of Elk River, MN 55330 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Jonathan Thomas Correll, 20 of Elk River, MN 55330 - Sherburne Co. warrant.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Landscaper steps in to fill hole left behind by pool contractor accused of unfinished work

MINNEAPOLIS -- A local landscaper stepped in to help after seeing a WCCO investigation into a contractor who promised families a pool but didn't finish the work. WCCO showed you the Swearengin's backyard in Prior Lake. The family paid $80,000 for a pool and were left with a gaping hole behind their home - until a landscaper saw their plight. His action restored much more than their yard.The Swearengin's backyard looks better than it has in months."It looks great. I'm more blown away by the heart of these people," Steve Swearengin said.You see, about two weeks ago, WCCO highlighted the mess...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
WJON

Two Women Charged for Stealing Millions in COVID Funds

ST. PAUL – Two women have been charged with engaging in fraud schemes to steal millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds. According to court documents, beginning in June 2020, 39-year-old Tequisha Solomon of Las Vegas, and 35-year-old Takara Hughes of Maplewood, defrauded California’s Employment Development Department (EDD) and Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) and other state agencies, by submitting fraudulent claims and applications for unemployment benefits that were authorized to provide relief to the American workforce due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SAINT PAUL, MN
alleynews.org

Powderhorn Joins Minneapolis Edible Boulevards!

Do you live in the Powderhorn Park neighborhood? If so, you can now join your neighbors who live in Cedar Riverside, Ventura Village, Midtown Phillips, Phillips West and East Phillips by applying for an edible boulevard. Hindolo Pokawa, the new environmental justice community coordinator for the Powderhorn Park Neighborhood Association...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Brewery Sends Spent Grains to the Farm

What happens to the grains left over after brewing a batch of beer?. Omni Brewing Co. in Maple Grove passes spent grains along to local farmer who gives them to his cattle, goats, and chickens. “It’s a great supplemental source of feed for a variety of different animals,” said Gerry...
MAPLE GROVE, MN

