– The Civil War came to Indiana when over 2,000 Confederate soldiers under the command of John Hunt Morgan crossed the Ohio River into Corydon. Known as “Morgan’s Raiders,” they overwhelmed about 400 members of the Indiana militia. They plundered their way through several towns, including Salem, Vernon, Dupont, and Versailles. Fearing an attack on Indianapolis, Governor Morton ordered five regiments of Union soldiers to guard the Indiana Statehouse. The Confederates escaped into Ohio where they were captured about three weeks later.

