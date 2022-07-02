ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

‘TASTE OF PICKLESBURGH’

macaronikid.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those who relish Picklesburgh and cannot wait for the expanded main event this year, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership (PDP) is dill-ivering a ‘Taste of Picklesburgh’ in Downtown Pittsburgh to placate your pickle pining. They announced today that more than 15 Downtown restaurants are coming together to offer a creative array...

cityofpittsburgh.macaronikid.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
macaronikid.com

Dollar Bank Cinema in the Park to Present 50+ Free Movies this Summer

Following a month of hosting pop-up movies in a variety of parks throughout the City of Pittsburgh, the “Dollar Bank Cinema in the Park” series returns to its standard format in July and August by presenting 50+ free movie engagements at nine park locations. So grab a lawn chair or blanket and head out for an unforgettable evening of cinema under the stars.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

The music stops for South Side institution as Excuses opts to sell and close after 34 years

PITTSBURGH — Paul Pantelas remembers the offhand way in which he and his brother came to start their South Side bar. When a bar at 2526 East Carson Street, located at the time not far from the neighborhood’s steel mill, came up for sale, Pantelas, who worked in construction, asked his brother George Pantelas, then a sous chef at the Pittsburgh Athletic Association, about the possibility.
PITTSBURGH, PA
goodfoodpittsburgh.com

Picklesburgh 2022: Everything You Need To Know

Picklesburgh is back this month, with an expanded location, more food vendors, live music, lots of pickle products – and its famous 35-foot Heinz Pickle balloon ready for action. The food festival will take place Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 17, and will now encompass a larger space,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Food & Drinks
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
monvalleyindependent.com

Fireworks, Vogues for the 4th of July

Fill up on Italian sausage and lemonade, cut a rug and watch fireworks — it’s summer in Western Pennsylvania. Hundreds gathered to watch The Vogues perform Monday at the Lions Club Bandshell in Renziehausen Park. The Fourth of July concert was followed by a grand fireworks display. To...
CELEBRATIONS
pittsburghmagazine.com

Family Fit Perfectly at This Pittsburgh Couple’s Wedding Celebration

When it comes to family, they can often be the heart of what makes one’s wedding day memorable. Leading up to their Nov. 20, 2021 wedding, Andrew Macura and Maria Pallone knew the most important part of their wedding was going to be celebrating with friends and family. In fact, when their photographer, Jenna Hidinger, asked what she should focus her camera on, they said the people.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Courier photos from the 2022 Three Rivers Arts Festival

GETTING HER FACE PAINTED is Rhya Sutton, 6, from Irwin. She was part of the two weekends of festivities at Pittsburgh’s Three Rivers Arts Festival, held in June 2022, Downtown. (Photos by Courier photographer J.L. Martello) BETTIE SMITH. KOREY EDMONSON, FROM BALDWIN. DARRIN MILLINER, WITH FATHER, JEFF MILLINER. KHALIAH...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Pdp#Restaurant Info#Food Drink
CBS Pittsburgh

Be mindful of fireworks laws throughout the holiday weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're planning on grabbing your own fireworks for the weekend, there are some laws you need to keep in mind.Fireworks are fun - but not all of them are legal to use just in your backyard.There are some safety tips and laws police and sellers want you to know before shooting them off this weekend.Bottle rockets, sparklers, and missile rockets are some of the names of the most popular fireworks you'll hear this Fourth of July weekend.But just because they're popular doesn't mean they're all legal to use."Party poppers, snakes, all the stuff the kids like,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghquarterly.com

Oh, Say Can You Sing?

During the winter months, every executive in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization is thinking about the upcoming season. Chris Serkoch isn’t pondering who’ll bat clean-up, whether a platoon will work in left field, or how she can line up the bullpen. Her concerns, though, are just as vital. Serkoch is wondering who will perform the national anthem on Opening Day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Protecting your animals during holiday fireworks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As we head towards tonight's fireworks in the community or in the backyard, while the celebrations are a sensory enjoyment for us, what about our dogs?Veterinarian Dr. Mike Hutchinson says the fireworks can make your dog fearful."Please don't take them to the firework events because most dogs are scared to death when they hear those loud noises and they don't understand it," Dr. Hutchinson said.Dr. Hutchinson also says that the fireworks can make dogs fearful, leading them to bite or even be able to get out of their collars.Dr. Hutchinson says if there are going to be fireworks near your home, you could keep the dogs in an inner room or in a crate. Music can be used to help give them something to listen to other than the fireworks.For horse owners, it's suggested to keep the animals in their stall to help keep them safe.Cats are also sensitive to the loud blast of fireworks and will often respond by trying to find a place to hide.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Fourth of July: Pittsburgh-area fireworks, events, holiday closures

PITTSBURGH — All city, county, state and federal offices and courts are closed in observance of Independence Day on Monday, July 4. Post offices and most banks are closed. Many liquor stores will be open until 5 p.m. Pittsburgh Regional Transit buses (formerly Port Authority) will run on Sunday...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WTRF- 7News

When is the best time to travel this summer?

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTRF) – So you’re off work, the kids are out of school…when is the best time to plan that summer getaway? Well, the good news is we’re probably already through the worst of the travel rush. The Pittsburgh International Airport says they expect 145 thousand people to pass through their gates between this […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Backstreet Boys at Star Lake; Swimming Beaches & Swimming Pools; Drive-Ins & Ice Cream (Tues. 7/5/22)

The Backstreet Boys were a cultural touchstone in the late ’90s. Their music is anthemic of the years around the turn of the millennium. Their self-titled debut U.S. release didn’t hit until 1997, yet they still managed to become one of the top 10 best-selling records of the decade thanks to a handful of chart-topping singles. Globally, across nine studio albums they’ve sold over 130 million records, and they still pack arenas when they go on tour. Band members include Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, and Brian Littrell. The group’s latest release is 2019’s, DNA. The album features songs written by Lauv (Charli XCX), Andy Grammer, Stuart Crichton (DNCE) and Mike Sabbath (J Balvin). Look for a BSB Christmas album out this holiday season. 7:30 p.m. The Pavilion at Star Lake. 665 Rt. 18, Burgettstown. (E.C., R.H.)
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy