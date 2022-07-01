ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Lake, MN

Big Lake Police Department - Calls for Service - Jail Bookings

By Editorials
patriotnewsmn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall for Service Summary: Total Calls for Service for Week: 242; 2022 Calls for Service: 4,562; Traffic Stops/Enforcement: 55; Citations: 11; Arrests: 1; Medical Emergency Calls: 14; Mental Health/Check Welfare: 5; Civil Mediation (Child Custody-Property):. BLPD Arrests: Sheryl Stimpson - (Age 59 – Big Lake, MN) – Probation...

patriotnewsmn.com

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Four bodies discovered in Minnesota lake

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota authorities are conducting a homicide investigation after four bodies were pulled from a lake north of St. Paul. Police responded to a possible murder-suicide at Vadnais Lake at about 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher confirmed Friday night that a young child's body had been found. The bodies of two other children and their mother were found at the lake Saturday.
SAINT PAUL, MN
gowatertown.net

18-year-old man dies in Minnesota fireworks explosion

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — An 18-year-old man died early Monday after a firework exploded in his face in a Minneapolis suburb. The incident was the first publicly reported death in Minnesota from fireworks this year, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Police in Brooklyn Park responded to the...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
WJON

Sheriff Investigating Possible Triple Murder, Double Suicide

VADNAIS HEIGHTS -- Law enforcement in Ramsey County are investigating after recovering the bodies of three children and a woman from a lake. On Friday at approximately 10:30 a.m, Maplewood Police Officers and Firefighters were called on a report of a possible suicide. Responding officers found a man dead. In...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
City
Big Lake, MN
Big Lake, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Cottage Grove police working to figure out who left flyers with hate propaganda across town

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. -- Authorities in the southeast metro are working to figure out who left flyers filled with hate propaganda in driveways across Cottage Grove. The local police department says that while the information in the flyers isn't illegal, the flyers were "disturbing.""Hate will not be tolerated in Cottage Grove. Period," said Chief Pete Koerner in a statement Saturday. "The information contained in these flyers does not represent what we stand for as a police department or a community."The flyers directed people to a group that is linked to white supremacy, police say. What exactly was written on the flyers was not released. Investigators are asking homeowners to look at their security systems to see if they captured the person (or persons) responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 651-439-9381. Cottage Grove is a Twin Cities suburb located roughly 13 miles southeast of St. Paul. 
COTTAGE GROVE, MN
WausauPilot

Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — The bodies of three young children and a woman believed to be their mother have been recovered from a Minnesota lake, and authorities say the deaths are being investigated as a triple murder-suicide. Meanwhile, the body of the children’s father was found at a...
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis: Stop calling 911 for fireworks noise complaints

Minneapolis has issued a plea to residents to refrain from calling 911 if they have noise complaints about fireworks this Fourth of July weekend. The city issued an advisory on Sunday, noting that on the typical July 4th evening Minneapolis' 911 operators receives "hundreds of calls per hour, most of which are related to fireworks noise complaints."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report

Wright Co. Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending June 27, 2022. June 20th: Jerico James Beith, 41 of Kimball was arrested in Meeker Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 3rd degree-controlled substance. Jordan Kadeem Buggs, 28 of Waite Park was arrested in Clearwater - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance. Daniel Harold Gazett Jr, 57 of Clearwater was arrested in Clearwater - charge of domestic assault. Mark Anthony Nelson, 26 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance. Angela Ann Ostwald, 49 of Monticello was arrested in Clearwater - Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree-controlled substance. Keith Brandon Ostwald, 42 of Monticello was arrested in Clearwater - Wright Co. warrant - violation of no contact order. Victor Lee Trawick, 52 of St Cloud was arrested in Aitkin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - Felon unlawfully in possession of machine guns & short-barreled shotguns.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

State officials take over investigation on underground explosion near U of M

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- State officials have taken the lead in the investigation into the underground explosion earlier this week that rumbled University Avenue near the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities campus. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety issued a statement Saturday saying that the State Fire Marshal's Office is taking over the investigation, working with the Metropolitan Council and city officials in Minneapolis and St. Paul. While fire investigators believe the situation has stabilized, they promised to "remain vigilant."As of Saturday morning, there has been no additional evidence of gas odors or high levels of flammable materials in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota duo charged after 10-pound meth package sent to wrong address

An Elk River woman and an Osseo man have been charged following an investigation that led to the discovery of over 10 pounds of methamphetamine. Court documents state 28-year-old Jessica M. Geraghty, of Elk River, and 24-year-old Ricardo Juaregui, of Osseo, face first-degree possession of controlled substance charges. They also face first-degree possession of 50 grams or more of the controlled substance.
ELK RIVER, MN
CBS News

2 injured in early morning shooting in Dinkytown

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two people were injured in a shooting in Dinkytown early Sunday morning. Officers responded to a shots fired call around 1 a.m. on the 1200 block of 4th Street Southeast. They did not find victims, but learned two people had been taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. They suffered non-life threatening injuries, Minneapolis police say.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
lptv.org

Dislodged Items from Trailer Go Through Windshield, Sends Driver to Hospital

A traffic accident occurred near Irondale Township in Crow Wing County today. According to Public Information Officer Lt. Gordon Shank’s report, Michael Kollars, 44, of Brainerd was hauling a trailer on Highway 210 westbound when items from the trailer became dislodged. Falling into the eastbound lane, the items went through the window of an oncoming GMC Envoy driven by 60-year-old Ross Peterson of Albany, Minnesota.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

One cited for careless operation after boat collision on Lake Minnetonka

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two boats collided in Priest Bay on Lake Minnetonka shortly Friday morning, the Hennepin County Water Patrol reported.The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office responded to the water emergency shortly before 10 a.m.Two people suffered minor injuries, and one boat operator was cited for careless operation, according to the HCSO Water Patrol.Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.The incident is under investigation.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN

