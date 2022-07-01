Big Lake Police Department - Calls for Service - Jail Bookings

Wright Co. Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending June 27, 2022. June 20th: Jerico James Beith, 41 of Kimball was arrested in Meeker Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 3rd degree-controlled substance. Jordan Kadeem Buggs, 28 of Waite Park was arrested in Clearwater - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance. Daniel Harold Gazett Jr, 57 of Clearwater was arrested in Clearwater - charge of domestic assault. Mark Anthony Nelson, 26 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance. Angela Ann Ostwald, 49 of Monticello was arrested in Clearwater - Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree-controlled substance. Keith Brandon Ostwald, 42 of Monticello was arrested in Clearwater - Wright Co. warrant - violation of no contact order. Victor Lee Trawick, 52 of St Cloud was arrested in Aitkin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - Felon unlawfully in possession of machine guns & short-barreled shotguns.
