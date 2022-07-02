July 4th Fireworks Spectacular with Steve Martin & Martin Short (in LA)

Click here to read the full article. Hilary Swank (“Million Dollar Baby”), Jack Reynor (“Midsommar”) and Olivia Cooke (“House of the Dragon”) are set to star in the upcoming opioid-themed thriller “Mother’s Milk.” The film, which recently wrapped production in New York, comes from director Miles Joris-Peyrafitte, who co-wrote the script with Madison Harrison. Prior credits from the director include Sundance Special Jury Prize winner “As You Are,” and the Margot Robbie-starring “Dreamland.” Aside from the three leads, additional cast includes Dilone, Hopper Penn, Norm Lewis and Karen Aldridge. “Mother’s Milk” follows a journalist who, after the murder of her estranged son,...

MOVIES ・ 12 MINUTES AGO