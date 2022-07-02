ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

At least five dead and dozens injured after magnitude-6.3 earthquake in Iran

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PbAp3_0gSrGYpS00
World News

Five people were killed and 44 others injured in a magnitude-6.3 earthquake in southern Iran on Saturday.

State media reported rescue teams were deployed near the epicentre, Sayeh Khosh village, which is home to around 300 people in Hormozgan province, some 620 miles south of the capital, Tehran.

People went into the streets as aftershocks continued to jolt the area after the early morning quake, which also damaged buildings and infrastructure.

The earthquake was felt in many neighbouring countries, the report said.

The area has seen several moderate earthquakes in recent weeks. In November, one man died following two magnitude-6.4 and 6.3 earthquakes.

Iran lies on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake a day on average.

In 2003, a magnitude-6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.

A magnitude-7 earthquake that struck western Iran in 2017 killed more than 600 people and injured more than 9,000.

Comments / 4

LEANNE
3d ago

The frequency and strength of earthquakes will increase more and more as the Lord's Kingdom comes. Jesus said "There will be wars and rumors of wars, earthquakes in divers places..famine." He said to look for certain signs converging. There have been more earhquakes 6.0 or above in the past 40 years than last 19 centuries. There is famine, a warning of global food issues. Inflation is another sign ..."A bucket of wheat for a denarius" is a whole days work to feed oneself and the oil and wine will be only for the uber wealthy ("Don't touch the oil or wine"). He said when we see the fig tree prosper THAT generation will not pass before seeing HIS return! (Israel is the Fig tree and is back in the land with Jerusalem in tact. God even said in the Old Testament this would be the case. He scattered the Jews 70 A.D. then promised to bring them from the corners of the world BACK into their land). We are in the last days. Mockers will come after this post like rabid animals.

Reply
5
