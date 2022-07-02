Dozens rescued from sky ride at Southwick's Zoo

WINCHESTER -- The search for a missing man in a Winchester lake ended Tuesday with divers finding him dead 13 feet below the surface. Massachusetts State Police said 52-year-old Alford Garcia of Lynn fell off an inflatable float in an unsupervised part of the water off Shannon Beach just before 6 p.m. Monday.
The park already started filling up in the afternoon with people staking out their spots to get the best view of the fireworks which start at 9:30 p.m. Residents came out to celebrate Independence Day after Sunday night’s annual fireworks display. Six Flags New England holding biggest Fourth of...
A 26 year old man was shot and is in critical condition along with a 5 year old boy who was grazed by gunfire in the lower leg and is in stable condition. ‘Operation Dry Water’ is taking place to make sure everyone is safe this holiday weekend. Updated:...
(WTNH) – DEEP officials have announced that multiple state parks have closed on Monday, July 4, due to a full-capacity parking lot. Parks that are currently closed include: Gardner Lake State Park in Salem. Burr Pond State Park in Torrington. Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield. Millers Pond State Park in Haddam. Bigelow Hollow […]
SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Shelton police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on Route 8 late on Sunday afternoon. Officers said that the incident began when a car was traveling north on Route 8 near exit 12 in Shelton. A motorcycle was coming up behind the car in the right lane, and it crashed into the car’s rear end.
A woman has died and a man is injured after a shooting at a party in Hartford early Monday morning. Police responded to a large party on Shultas Place around 2:17 a.m. after getting reports of a person shot. When officers arrived to the scene, they said they found a...
Two men from Bridgeport have died after a crash on Interstate 95 north in Milford last week. State police said a man from Pennsylvania was driving a Hyundai in the left lane ahead of a man from Milford who was driving a Volvo in the center lane on Thursday around 6:40 a.m. At the same time, a man from Bridgeport was driving a Lincoln in the left lane adjacent to the Hyundai.
A 20-year-old Connecticut man was charged after police said he assaulted a woman after she went out for a walk. Troopers in Litchfield County received a report about a woman who seemed to be in medical distress in the area of Parker Hill Road in Norfolk at about 6:50 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, according to Connecticut State Police.
A firetruck responding to a call in Hartford struck a car Friday morning, officials said. Crews said they responded to the area of Laurel and Park Streets at around 10 a.m. A fire engine on the way to a call reportedly struck a car, causing minor damage. The driver was evaluated by emergency personnel at the scene and didn't end up going to the hospital.
WORCESTER — Police said Monday that a second juvenile is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting on Millbury Street Wednesday night. Police said a third juvenile has been identified as a possible participant in the case. The shooting, which took place about 6 p.m. near the Lafayette...
Waterbury fire officials said a toddler that was hospitalized after a house fire that killed his parents has died. The child, who was 16 months old, was hospitalized after a fire tore through a home on 3rd Street Wednesday. The toddler's parents have been identified as 45-year-old Fred Lawson and...
BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Berlin Police Department is investigating an untimely death in the town Saturday morning. According to officials, police began an investigation around 9 a.m. on Deming Road after officers were patrolling the area and saw someone who was distraught. Police said a woman’s adult son found his mom dead inside the […]
Connecticut State Police says two people died as a result of Thursday morning's accident on I-95 in Bridgeport. State police said traffic was once again moving on I-95 North in Milford after a multi-car accident brought traffic to a complete halt Thursday morning. Emergency responders shut down the highway near...
The group accused of attacking a man in Boston during a white supremacist march on Saturday should be prosecuted "within the fullest extent of the law," the city's mayor said Tuesday. Mayor Michelle Wu said there's an ongoing investigation into the alleged assault. Wu's comments come after dozens of masked...
NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - New Milford mayor Pete Bass warns against swimming or lounging in the river for a number of reasons. There have been multiple drownings in the river over the past three years, making swimming and lounging not a good option. Mayor Bass added, “The danger of...
Two people and a dog were rescued by good Samaritans after their plane crashed into the Quinnipiac River in New Haven, officials said. City officials said two occupants and a dog were on board. They're all out of the plane and were brought ashore to a local boatyard. New Haven...
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man is in critical condition after he was struck by a car while on his motorcycle in a Hartford hit-and-run Friday morning, police said. Hartford police responded to 960 Main St. for a report of a car crash with serious injuries. At the scene, officers found a victim with substantial […]
