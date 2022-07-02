Dozens rescued from sky ride at Southwick's Zoo

Two men from Bridgeport have died after a crash on Interstate 95 north in Milford last week. State police said a man from Pennsylvania was driving a Hyundai in the left lane ahead of a man from Milford who was driving a Volvo in the center lane on Thursday around 6:40 a.m. At the same time, a man from Bridgeport was driving a Lincoln in the left lane adjacent to the Hyundai.

2 DAYS AGO