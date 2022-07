Two people were killed in Union Gap on Monday, July 4 and a homicide investigation is underway. Authorities say they were called to a home in the 1100 block of Whatcom Street in Union Gap at about 10:30 pm Monday. Police say they were called by family members who had stopped to check on their grandparents but found the couple "had been critically injured and were unresponsive."

UNION GAP, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO