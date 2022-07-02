ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humidity response in Drosophila olfactory sensory neurons requires the mechanosensitive channel TMEM63

By Songling Li
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBirds, reptiles and insects have the ability to discriminate humidity levels that influence their survival and geographic distribution. Insects are particularly susceptible to humidity changes due to high surface area to volume ratios, but it remains unclear how humidity sensors transduce humidity signals. Here we identified Or42b-expressing olfactory sensory neurons, which...

