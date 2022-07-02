ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Endosomal LC3C-pathway selectively targets plasma membrane cargo for autophagic degradation

By Paula P. Coelho
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutophagy selectively targets cargo for degradation, yet mechanistic understanding remains incomplete. The ATG8-family plays key roles in autophagic cargo recruitment. Here by mapping the proximal interactome of ATG8-paralogs, LC3B and LC3C, we uncover a LC3C-Endocytic-Associated-Pathway (LEAP) that selectively recruits plasma-membrane (PM) cargo to autophagosomes. We show that LC3C localizes to peripheral...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Mutually exclusive epigenetic modification on SIX6 with hypermethylation for precancerous stage and metastasis emergence tracing

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 208 (2022) Cite this article. Aberrant DNA methylation gets involved in cancer initiation, progression, and recurrence, which in turn makes it an ideal cancer biomarker. Various methylation markers or their panels have been developed in diverse cancer types. However, the model-constructing based marker mining strategy and incompatibility of application have greatly impeded their ways to clinic. Thus, single methylation marker applicable to all/most cancer types and multiple clinical scenarios is desperately needed. The hope came from the unexpected observation that HIST1H4F was universally hypermethylated in all 17 cancer types; thus, we raised the concept of "Universal Cancer Only Marker (UCOM)" and established a paradigm for discovery and clinical application of UCOM.1 Recently, a novel UCOM, hypermethylated PCDHGB7, was identified and found to advance cervical cancer (CC) screening to the precancerous stage.2 During the screening of UCOM, we discerned a bunch of cancer cell-differentially methylated regions.1 Among them, sine oculis (SIX) homeobox family of transcription factors, which were found to function as tumorigenesis regulator by promoting epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition and metastasis recently in addition to their traditional roles in tissue formation and organogenesis,3 sparked our special attention. Herein, we interrogate whether SIX6 methylation could serve as a novel UCOM and its potential applications.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: A truncated anti-CRISPR protein prevents spacer acquisition but not interference

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-30310-x, published online 19 May 2022. The original version of this Article contained the following errors:. It contained an error in Fig. 4A, in which a 6-amino acid insertion (positions 101"“106) was incorrectly shown in protein AcrIIA6 123, compared to AcrIIA6 D1811. The correct figure now...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Box C/D snoRNA SNORD89 influences the occurrence and development of endometrial cancer through 2'-O-methylation modification of Bim

The small nucleolar RNA (snoRNA) is a type of small non-coding RNA widely distributed in the nucleoli of eukaryotic cells, promoting cancer development. The aim of this study was to assess box C/D snoRNA 89 (SNORD89) dysregulations in endometrial cancer. According to the TCGA database as well as the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO), higher SNORD89 expression is found in endometrial cancer tissues. In addition, the SNORD89 expression level was higher in endometrial carcinoma with lymph node metastasis than in endometrial carcinoma without lymph node metastasis. By interacting with the conservative chaperone protein methylase fibrillarin (Fbl), SNORD89 inhibits the translation process of the Bim gene, leading to a decrease in Bim protein. Cancer-promoting effect of SNORD89 can be reversed by Fbl knockdown or Bim overexpressing. What's more, ASO-mediated silencing of SNORD89 could inhibit endometrial cancer cell proliferation and migration ability. Taken together, SNORD89 can modify Bim through 2"²-O-methylation and affect downstream signaling pathways to promote endometrial cancer occurrence and development. The role of methylation modification in the prevention and treatment of endometrial cancer provides a new understanding and SNORD89 may be a new diagnostic and therapeutic target for endometrial cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Intrinsically disordered CO sensors

Intrinsically disordered regions are a ubiquitous class of protein domains that lack a fixed 3D structure. Here, an evolutionarily conserved family of disordered CO2 sensors has been discovered, expanding the growing repertoire of disordered regions that respond to changes in the cellular environment. Cells depend on being responsive to some...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Optimal Channel Networks accurately model ecologically-relevant geomorphological features of branching river networks

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 155 (2022) Cite this article. Correction to: Communications Earth & Environment https://doi.org/10.1038/s43247-022-00454-1, published online 31 May 2022. The original version of the Peer Review File for this Article contained errors. There was an error in the title, which previously...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Identifying drug combinations that enhance treatment responses mediated by the tumor microenvironment

Drug combinations predicted to increase tumor cell death directly and by creating strong antitumor tumor microenvironments were identified by computational analysis of local responses to combinations of anticancer drugs delivered inside a tumor. Such predicted drug combinations were highly effective when administered systemically in mouse models of breast cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Change in the association between coffee intake and ischemic heart disease in an international ecological study from 1990 to 2018

In previous observational studies, the association between coffee intake and risk of cardiovascular disease has reversed from positive to negative over time. This long-term international ecological study examined whether the association between coffee intake and mortality and incidence rates of ischemic heart disease (IHD) changed between 1990 and 2018 using multiple coherent data. We obtained data on coffee intake per capita, IHD mortality and incidence rates per 100,000 population, and socioeconomic and lifestyle indicators for each country from various publicly available databases. We integrated and analyzed data from 147 countries with populations of"‰â‰¥"‰1 million. We employed a linear mixed model analysis to assess the association between coffee intake and IHD mortality and incidence rates by year. The mean global coffee intake increased (p"‰<"‰0.001), whereas IHD mortality (p"‰<"‰0.001) and incidence (p"‰="‰0.073) decreased. In all models, the interaction between coffee intake and year showed a significant inverse association for IHD mortality and incidence rates (p"‰<"‰0.001 for all). The country-level association between coffee intake and IHD mortality and incidence rates between 1990 and 2018 was stronger in the negative direction.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Long-term study of the human memory B cell pool reveals high stability and recurrent plasmablasts

A single-cell sequencing study shows that the human memory B cell repertoire is dominated by large IgM, IgG2 and IgA immunoglobulin families, whereas IgG1 families, including those specific for recall antigens, are of a small size. Multi-year analysis shows that memory B cell families are highly stable and that plasmablasts of T cell"“independent and T cell"“dependent isotypes are produced in a recurrent manner.
SCIENCE
Science
Nature.com

An exercise-induced metabolite alters feeding

Exercise is well known to have a wide range of positive effects on human health. However, the molecular mechanisms underlying many of these benefits are unclear. A new paper published in Nature has now identified an exercise-induced metabolite that could contribute to some of the beneficial effects of exercise.
Nature.com

Drinking water consumption and association between actual and perceived risks of endocrine disrupting compounds

Drinking water contains emerging contaminants, i.e., endocrine disrupting compounds (EDCs). However, the extent to which it is publicly viewed as a potential risk that requires attention (public awareness, political obligation, and regulatory efforts) is substantially underrated. Thus, this study investigated drinking water consumption patterns among consumers of different life stages, evaluated household practices using tap water as daily drinking water, and examined the actual risk as well as consumers' perception of tap water quality for drinking with the potential EDCs contamination. Collectively, the present study is of great concern for regional database profiling and supporting human health risk assessment in regulating contamination and exposure of EDCs. It also provides an empirical and theoretical contribution to current public risk perception of EDCs in tap water, and promoted the formulation of risk communication and governance strategies for the development of risk behaviors in adopting public participation in the drinking water supply system monitoring and management framework.
FOOD SAFETY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Long-term nutritional trends in the Finnish population estimated from a large laboratory database from 1987 to 2020

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-09131-x, published online 23 March 2022. Pertti Lauri LÃ¤hteenmÃ¤ki was omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contributions section now reads:. "T.T. and E.A. designed the study, M.S. retrieved the data, T.P. performed statistical analysis,...
FINLAND
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Gold Nanoparticles-enabled Efficient Dual Delivery of Anticancer Therapeutics to HeLa cells

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-21331-y, published online 13 February 2018. Concerns were brought to the attention of the Editors with respect to apparent inappropriate manipulation of the data in seven of the nine panels shown in FigureÂ 7. The Editors no longer have confidence in the data reported in this Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Genetic analysis of over half a million people characterises C-reactive protein loci

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-29650-5, published online 22 April 2022. The original version of this article contained an error in the section "Data Availability", which incorrectly read 'The derived CRP GWAS meta-analysis summary statistics generated in this study has been deposited in the GWAS catalogue under accession code GCST00186 (https://www.ebi.ac.uk/gwas/)'. The correct version states 'GCST90029070' in place of 'GCST00186' and states "have" in place of "has". This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: A Mathematical Model for Vibration Behavior Analysis of DNA and Using a Resonant Frequency of DNA for Genome Engineering

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-60105-3, published online 26 February 2020. The Editors have retracted this Article. Following publication, major concerns were raised in regard to the lack of validation (against other models as well as experimentally). Several statements are unsupported, including the main conclusion that DNA in cancerous cells loses its ability for proteinization during DNA resonance, and therefore DNA resonance may be applied to control cancer. Moreover, the feasibility of its application in cancer treatment is unclear given the lack of specificity. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the conclusions of this Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Steel slag as low-cost catalyst for artificial photosynthesis to convert CO and water into hydrogen and methanol

Photoreduction of CO2 with sunlight to produce solar fuels, also named artificial photosynthesis, is considered one of the most attractive strategies to face the challenge of reducing greenhouse gases and achieving climate neutrality. Following an approach in line with the principles of the circular economy, the low-cost catalytic system (1) based on an industrial by-product such as steel slag was assessed, which was properly modified with nanostructured palladium on its surface in order to make it capable of promoting the conversion of CO2 into methanol and hydrogen through a two-stage process of photoreduction and thermal conversion having formic acid as the intermediate. Notably, for the first time in the literature steel slag is used as photoreduction catalyst.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Monitoring of production of blood components by attribute control chart under indeterminacy

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-79851-5, published online 13 January 2021. The Editors have retracted this Article. Following publication, concerns were raised about the rationale for the approach presented and the underlying reasoning. A post-publication review of the authors' mathematical arguments revealed a lack of clarity in the terms presented and inferences that are not adequately justified. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the conclusions presented.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Existence of weakly quasisymmetric magnetic fields without rotational transform in asymmetric toroidal domains

A quasisymmetry is a special symmetry that enhances the ability of a magnetic field to trap charged particles. Quasisymmetric magnetic fields may allow the realization of next generation fusion reactors (stellarators) with superior performance when compared with tokamak designs. Nevertheless, the existence of such magnetic configurations lacks mathematical proof due to the complexity of the governing equations. Here, we prove the existence of weakly quasisymmetric magnetic fields by constructing explicit examples. This result is achieved by a tailored parametrization of both magnetic field and hosting toroidal domain, which are optimized to fulfill quasisymmetry. The obtained solutions hold in a toroidal volume, are smooth, possess nested flux surfaces, are not invariant under continuous Euclidean isometries, have a non-vanishing current, exhibit a vanishing rotational transform, and fit within the framework of anisotropic magnetohydrodynamics. Due to the vanishing rotational transform, these solutions are however not suitable for particle confinement.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Revisiting doubt in neuroimaging research

A 2022 paper reported a caveat about brain"“behavior relationships emerging from neuroimaging data, which then unintentionally cast an entire field and a neuroscientific method into doubt"¦ again. In 2017, Nature Neuroscience published an editorial1 addressing the concerns of functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) research after a paper suggested...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Editorial Expression of Concern: The improvement of mechanical properties of conventional concretes using carbon nanoparticles using molecular dynamics simulation

Editorial Expression of Concern to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-99616-y, published online 12 October 2021. The Editors are issuing an Editorial Expression of Concern to alert readers that this article shows substantial indication of irregularities in authorship during the submission process. Readers should also note that the source of the coefficients used in Table 1 was omitted and is RappÃ© et al. 19921.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Introducing the 'Benign Eyelid Lesion Pathway': 1 year experience of synchronous tele-oculoplastics in a tertiary hospital

Patients with benign eyelid lesions make up a large proportion of referrals to the oculoplastic service and lend themselves well to telemedicine with assessments heavily reliant on history, observation-based examination and photographs to enable management decision-making. Our tertiary unit set up tele-oculoplastics clinics for all new patients referred for benign eyelid lesions comprising tele-consultation with antecedent patient photograph: Benign Eyelid Lesion Pathway (BELP). One year on, we describe a retrospective analysis of 974 patients looking at distinct parameters of effectiveness.
HEALTH SERVICES

