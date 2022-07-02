ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Protein"“protein interaction and non-interaction predictions using gene sequence natural vector

By Nan Zhao
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePredicting protein"“protein interaction and non-interaction are two important different aspects of multi-body structure predictions, which provide vital information about protein function. Some computational methods have recently been developed to complement experimental methods, but still cannot effectively detect real non-interacting protein pairs. We proposed a gene sequence-based method, named NVDT (Natural Vector...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Retraction Note: A Mathematical Model for Vibration Behavior Analysis of DNA and Using a Resonant Frequency of DNA for Genome Engineering

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-60105-3, published online 26 February 2020. The Editors have retracted this Article. Following publication, major concerns were raised in regard to the lack of validation (against other models as well as experimentally). Several statements are unsupported, including the main conclusion that DNA in cancerous cells loses its ability for proteinization during DNA resonance, and therefore DNA resonance may be applied to control cancer. Moreover, the feasibility of its application in cancer treatment is unclear given the lack of specificity. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the conclusions of this Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: A truncated anti-CRISPR protein prevents spacer acquisition but not interference

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-30310-x, published online 19 May 2022. The original version of this Article contained the following errors:. It contained an error in Fig. 4A, in which a 6-amino acid insertion (positions 101"“106) was incorrectly shown in protein AcrIIA6 123, compared to AcrIIA6 D1811. The correct figure now...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mutually exclusive epigenetic modification on SIX6 with hypermethylation for precancerous stage and metastasis emergence tracing

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 208 (2022) Cite this article. Aberrant DNA methylation gets involved in cancer initiation, progression, and recurrence, which in turn makes it an ideal cancer biomarker. Various methylation markers or their panels have been developed in diverse cancer types. However, the model-constructing based marker mining strategy and incompatibility of application have greatly impeded their ways to clinic. Thus, single methylation marker applicable to all/most cancer types and multiple clinical scenarios is desperately needed. The hope came from the unexpected observation that HIST1H4F was universally hypermethylated in all 17 cancer types; thus, we raised the concept of "Universal Cancer Only Marker (UCOM)" and established a paradigm for discovery and clinical application of UCOM.1 Recently, a novel UCOM, hypermethylated PCDHGB7, was identified and found to advance cervical cancer (CC) screening to the precancerous stage.2 During the screening of UCOM, we discerned a bunch of cancer cell-differentially methylated regions.1 Among them, sine oculis (SIX) homeobox family of transcription factors, which were found to function as tumorigenesis regulator by promoting epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition and metastasis recently in addition to their traditional roles in tissue formation and organogenesis,3 sparked our special attention. Herein, we interrogate whether SIX6 methylation could serve as a novel UCOM and its potential applications.
CANCER
Nature.com

Structures of the T cell potassium channel Kv1.3 with immunoglobulin modulators

The Kv1.3 potassium channel is expressed abundantly on activated T cells and mediates the cellular immune response. This role has made the channel a target for therapeutic immunomodulation to block its activity and suppress T cell activation. Here, we report structures of human Kv1.3 alone, with a nanobody inhibitor, and with an antibody-toxin fusion blocker. Rather than block the channel directly, four copies of the nanobody bind the tetramer's voltage sensing domains and the pore domain to induce an inactive pore conformation. In contrast, the antibody-toxin fusion docks its toxin domain at the extracellular mouth of the channel to insert a critical lysine into the pore. The lysine stabilizes an active conformation of the pore yet blocks ion permeation. This study visualizes Kv1.3 pore dynamics, defines two distinct mechanisms to suppress Kv1.3 channel activity with exogenous inhibitors, and provides a framework to aid development of emerging T cell immunotherapies.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deng
Nature.com

Gut metabolite mediates nerve repair

Environmental factors — such as exercise and environmental enrichment — have been shown to enhance the regenerative potential of sensory neurons following injury. Here, Serger et al. show that intermittent fasting promotes axonal regeneration following sciatic nerve crush (SNC) in mice. This effect relied on production of the microbial metabolite indole-3-propionic acid (IPA) by gut Gram-positive Clostridium sporogenes. Treating mice with IPA after SNC promoted axonal regeneration, epidermal innervation and sensory neurological recovery, through the recruitment of neutrophils to the dorsal root ganglion.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An exercise-induced metabolite alters feeding

Exercise is well known to have a wide range of positive effects on human health. However, the molecular mechanisms underlying many of these benefits are unclear. A new paper published in Nature has now identified an exercise-induced metabolite that could contribute to some of the beneficial effects of exercise.
Nature.com

Change in the association between coffee intake and ischemic heart disease in an international ecological study from 1990 to 2018

In previous observational studies, the association between coffee intake and risk of cardiovascular disease has reversed from positive to negative over time. This long-term international ecological study examined whether the association between coffee intake and mortality and incidence rates of ischemic heart disease (IHD) changed between 1990 and 2018 using multiple coherent data. We obtained data on coffee intake per capita, IHD mortality and incidence rates per 100,000 population, and socioeconomic and lifestyle indicators for each country from various publicly available databases. We integrated and analyzed data from 147 countries with populations of"‰â‰¥"‰1 million. We employed a linear mixed model analysis to assess the association between coffee intake and IHD mortality and incidence rates by year. The mean global coffee intake increased (p"‰<"‰0.001), whereas IHD mortality (p"‰<"‰0.001) and incidence (p"‰="‰0.073) decreased. In all models, the interaction between coffee intake and year showed a significant inverse association for IHD mortality and incidence rates (p"‰<"‰0.001 for all). The country-level association between coffee intake and IHD mortality and incidence rates between 1990 and 2018 was stronger in the negative direction.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protein Design#Gene#Vectors#Drosophila
Nature.com

Structure of LAG3 reveals key binding sites for immunomodulatory ligands

Crystal structures of the immune checkpoint protein LAG3 reveal critical binding interfaces for inhibitory antibodies and cellular ligands, such as FGL1 and MHC class II molecules. These structures provide insight into the dimeric assembly of LAG3 proteins on the surface of T cells and suggest FGL1-induced clustering as an immunomodulatory mechanism.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An artificial intelligence algorithm is highly accurate for detecting endoscopic features of eosinophilic esophagitis

The endoscopic features associated with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) may be missed during routine endoscopy. We aimed to develop and evaluate an Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithm for detecting and quantifying the endoscopic features of EoE in white light images, supplemented by the EoE Endoscopic Reference Score (EREFS). An AI algorithm (AI-EoE) was constructed and trained to differentiate between EoE and normal esophagus using endoscopic white light images extracted from the database of the University Hospital Augsburg. In addition to binary classification, a second algorithm was trained with specific auxiliary branches for each EREFS feature (AI-EoE-EREFS). The AI algorithms were evaluated on an external data set from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill (UNC), and compared with the performance of human endoscopists with varying levels of experience. The overall sensitivity, specificity, and accuracy of AI-EoE were 0.93 for all measures, while the AUC was 0.986. With additional auxiliary branches for the EREFS categories, the AI algorithm (AI-EoE-EREFS) performance improved to 0.96, 0.94, 0.95, and 0.992 for sensitivity, specificity, accuracy, and AUC, respectively. AI-EoE and AI-EoE-EREFS performed significantly better than endoscopy beginners and senior fellows on the same set of images. An AI algorithm can be trained to detect and quantify endoscopic features of EoE with excellent performance scores. The addition of the EREFS criteria improved the performance of the AI algorithm, which performed significantly better than endoscopists with a lower or medium experience level.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Label-free and biocompatible on-chip magnetic separation enables efficient extraction of exosomes

Exosomes are lipid-bilayer nanoscale membrane particles (typically <200 nm in size) secreted by numerous cell types. Since exosomes exhibit a naturally derived composition and function as intercellular communication tools through the transfer and delivery of biomolecules, they have demonstrated great potential in the fields of smart drug delivery and liquid biopsy.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
MedicalXpress

Machine learning goes with the flow

An artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm trained to listen to patients pass urine is able to identify abnormal flows and could be a useful and cost-effective means of monitoring and managing urology patients at home. It is presented today at the European Association of Urology annual congress (EAU22), in Amsterdam. The...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Serum calprotectin: a potential biomarker to diagnose chronic prosthetic joint infection after total hip or knee arthroplasty

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-09724-6, published online 06 April 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Methods section. In the Methods section,. "Serum CP was measured with an Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (BÃœHLMANN Laboratories AG, SchÃ¶nenbuch, Switzerland) on a Cobas c502 clinic chemistry analyser (Roche Diagnostics...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Structure of the mechanically activated ion channel Piezo1

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/nature25453 Published online 20 December 2017. In this Article, we highlighted important residues that could affect Piezo1 gating. Accordingly, in Fig. 3 and Extended Data Fig. 7 of the Article, we measured mechanically activated currents from cells that express alanine substitution mutants (M2493A and F2494A) of residues that we predicted as the hydrophobic gate of the channel. Our experiments showed that the single mutants cause a gain-of-function phenotype (Fig. 3g"“i). As a control, we also tested the double mutant M2493A/F2494A, which we found to be non-functional (Extended Data Fig. 7a,b).
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Fast and facile synthesis of antibacterial amino acid Schiff base copper complexes

Ever since their development in the late 19th century, Schiff bases have been a popular group of organic compounds, owing to their wide variety of desirable properties. The presence of both nitrogen and oxygen in their structure makes them versatile molecules with an array of applications, ranging from dyes and catalysts to environmental sensors and raw materials for chemical synthesis.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Developing bacterial PROTACs

Proteolysis-targeting chimeras (PROTACs) eliminate targeted proteins by hijacking the eukaryotic ubiquitin–proteasome system. Now, Morreale et al. have developed BacPROTACs, expanding this targeted protein degradation technology to bacteria, with potential antibacterial applications. BacPROTACS redirect the ClpC–ClpP protease — the functional equivalent of the eukaryotic proteasome, present in Gram-positive bacteria and mycobacteria — to target neo-substrates for degradation in a highly specific manner. Substrate binding converts latent ClpC into an active higher-order oligomer in complex with ClpP. BacPROTACs selectively degraded target proteins in mycobacteria, demonstrating in vivo activity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: A next-generation sequencing study on mechanisms by which restraint and social instability stresses of male mice alter offspring anxiety-like behavior

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-87060-x, published online 12 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Full information on the statistical tests that were carried out, and sample sizes, were not included. Therefore, in the Methods section, under the "Data analysis" subheading,. "In this study, we analyzed...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Intrinsically disordered CO sensors

Intrinsically disordered regions are a ubiquitous class of protein domains that lack a fixed 3D structure. Here, an evolutionarily conserved family of disordered CO2 sensors has been discovered, expanding the growing repertoire of disordered regions that respond to changes in the cellular environment. Cells depend on being responsive to some...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Drinking water consumption and association between actual and perceived risks of endocrine disrupting compounds

Drinking water contains emerging contaminants, i.e., endocrine disrupting compounds (EDCs). However, the extent to which it is publicly viewed as a potential risk that requires attention (public awareness, political obligation, and regulatory efforts) is substantially underrated. Thus, this study investigated drinking water consumption patterns among consumers of different life stages, evaluated household practices using tap water as daily drinking water, and examined the actual risk as well as consumers' perception of tap water quality for drinking with the potential EDCs contamination. Collectively, the present study is of great concern for regional database profiling and supporting human health risk assessment in regulating contamination and exposure of EDCs. It also provides an empirical and theoretical contribution to current public risk perception of EDCs in tap water, and promoted the formulation of risk communication and governance strategies for the development of risk behaviors in adopting public participation in the drinking water supply system monitoring and management framework.
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy