Mission 9 and Mission 10 - All Gift Locations

LEGO pieces are some of the most iconic children’s toys in history, but certain LEGO sets and LEGO Minifigures are crazy valuable. Why is this? Well, some of the most expensive Lego sets (e.g. massive Star Wars sets or the Taj Mahal) are worth a lot because they’re expansive, challenging to put together, and/or particularly impressive in their finished form. Other original LEGO sets are worth a lot of dough because they’re hard to find, contain rare LEGO Minifigures, or feature branding or collaboration with other franchises (again, Star Wars) that make them appeal to an even broader collector base. This was only exacerbated during the COVID pandemic, when collectibles of all stripes jumped in value as the world stayed indoors and began shopping online even more.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO