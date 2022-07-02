ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission 9 and Mission 10 - All Gift Locations

Cover picture for the articleAs Neon White's speedrunning courses increase in difficulty, the hidden Gifts become trickier and trickier to find and Mission 9: Apocrypha is no exception. Once you've collected the 10 Gifts in Apocrypha you'll enter Mission 10: The Third Temple, and while it only includes a single collectible, it's home to a...

IGN

Latest MW2 Leak Reveals DMZ Mode and Objectives

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is slated to be one of the most ambitious projects by Activision and they have pooled in all their resources to make this project a success. Players already know that the title is slated to release on October 28, 2022 and the open beta for the game begins on August 15, 2022. Players have already learned that the iconic Oil Rig mission is back and have also learned some other details about the game through leaks and rumours.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Little Witch in the Woods Wiki Guide

The Roaster is used to bake, dry, and cook specific ingredients in Little Witch in the Woods. After placing the items inside, the roaster will take about 20 seconds to finish baking, drying, and cooking the ingredients. Here you will find where to upgrade the roaster, how to upgrade the roaster and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Cuphead DLC Secret Boss Guide

There’s one secret boss in Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course DLC. Use this guide to learn how to defeat this special DLC boss and claim your prize. Note that as a secret boss, it must be unlocked in order to find it. This can be done by solving the Graveyard Puzzle.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Minecraft Wiki Guide

Minecraft's Clock, sometimes called a Watch, is a simple time-telling device with two halves- a "day" side and a "night" side. It tells you the sun and the moon's position based on the horizon. They can be naturally found in Chests found in Ruined Portals and the lower decks of a Shipwreck's stern section, although this is extremely rare.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Old Archives

After entering this area, begin by moving forward down the hall. Eventually, a door will blow open and the torches will get blown out (as always, this accompanies some sanity loss). However, if you enter the room that gets blown open, there are two Tinderboxes that are sitting on the bottom of the shelf straight ahead of the stairs.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Intellivision Amico Console Still in Development, CEO Says

It was reported yesterday that the trademark for the Intellivision Amico had been abandoned, spurring speculation that development on the console has ceased. Now, the company's CEO says work on the system is ongoing and that the trademark is very much alive. In an email sent to IGN from Intellivision...
ELECTRONICS
Interesting Engineering

This ingenious 'Rocket-man' put a jet engine on his skateboard

There's no doubt about it. We love it when people engineer cool new inventions. In this video, we can see a DIY jet engine skateboard that is quite steady and speedy. Unfortunately, we don't have much information on how the vehicle was built. The video's caption simply writes: "Bob Maddox the Rocket-man riding his pulsejet engine-powered jet skateboard 50 mph. He built the ACME skateboard with the Maddoxjets Cyclone 50 Pulsejet engine. Riding at Cederville California."
TECHNOLOGY
IGN

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Trailer and Key Art Revealed at Anime Expo 2022

At Anime Expo, VIZ Media shared the world premiere trailer of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and new key art for the anime set to arrive in October 2022. As reported by Anime News Network, the trailer focuses on the Stern Ritter characters and this new anime will be based on the "Thousand Year Blood War" arc of Tite Kubo's manga.
COMICS
IGN

Chancel (Version 2)

Compared to before, there is now Shadow residue everywhere, so make sure to take extra care when walking around. Also be warned that a Brute is, once again, patrolling the bridges. Begin by walking up the stairs and through the door. Crouch and look around to get a gauge on...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Gore Magala - Weakness, Tips, Armor

The monster Gore Magala is a new monster for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, and a returning monster to the series. This page will cover its weaknesses, tips to beat it, item drops, armor, and more. See the Sunbreak Monster List page for a list of all large monsters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Metal Gear Rising Speedrun Removed After Runner Played Pre-Recorded Video for SGDQ

Videos of a world-record speedrun of the Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance DLC has been taken down by GDQ after it was revealed the speedrunner misrepresented their run. Summer Games Done Quick is an annual video game speedrunning event where participants speedrun through games while raising money for charity. One game showcased was the DLC for Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance.
VIDEO GAMES
Fatherly

The Most Valuable LEGO Sets and Minifigures Ever Released

LEGO pieces are some of the most iconic children’s toys in history, but certain LEGO sets and LEGO Minifigures are crazy valuable. Why is this? Well, some of the most expensive Lego sets (e.g. massive Star Wars sets or the Taj Mahal) are worth a lot because they’re expansive, challenging to put together, and/or particularly impressive in their finished form. Other original LEGO sets are worth a lot of dough because they’re hard to find, contain rare LEGO Minifigures, or feature branding or collaboration with other franchises (again, Star Wars) that make them appeal to an even broader collector base. This was only exacerbated during the COVID pandemic, when collectibles of all stripes jumped in value as the world stayed indoors and began shopping online even more.
LIFESTYLE
IGN

Vangrinn Mysteries

This page of IGN's Dawn of Ragnarok DLC Guide for Assassin's Creed Valhalla contains info to help you find all the Mysteries in Vangrinn. In Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Mystery points of interest are sites that offer a variety of activities and rewards. Their map markers are blue in color. Check out All Dawn of Ragnarok Mysteries for more information.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

HP 4th of July Sale Is Live Now: 10% Off Coupon Code and Incredible Savings on Gaming PCs and Laptops

HP is hosting its annual 4th of July Sale, complete with some incredible discounts on several of their latest model gaming desktop PCs and laptops equipped with the newest Intel Alder Lake CPUs and GeForce RTX 30 series video cards. To make the deal even sweeter, there are even tiered 5% off and 10% off coupon codes that stack with these instant discounts. These prices are competitive with the lowest prices you'll see from other gaming brands elsewhere, and everything is backed by a 1 year HP warranty for peace of mind.
COMPUTERS
IGN

Gullnamar Mysteries

This page of IGN's Dawn of Ragnarok DLC Guide for Assassin's Creed Valhalla contains info to help you find all the Mysteries in Gullnamar. In Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Mystery points of interest are sites that offer a variety of activities and rewards. Their map markers are blue in color. Check out All Dawn of Ragnarok Mysteries for more information.
VIDEO GAMES

