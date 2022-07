RICHLAND, Wash. - Richland Police Department detectives are on the scene of a shooting around the 1500 block of Thayer Road that occurred after 3 p.m. on July 5. RPD first responded to a local hospital after being told of a gunshot victim around 3:30 p.m., according to Commander Darryl Judge. Investigation led them to the 1500 block of Thayer, where evidence of a shooting was found. Police worked to make sure there were no other possible victims first.

RICHLAND, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO