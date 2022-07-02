ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

Public Auctions - Auction - July 20 2022

The Post and Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleONE FACILITY - MULTIPLE UNITS Notice is hereby given that Global Self Storage will sell at public auction at the facility listed below, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property...

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Filing Notices - K & M MARKET LLC

Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that K & M MARKET LLC intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and OFF premises consumption of BEER & WINE at 4228 RIVERS AVE. UNIT C, N. CHARLESTON, SC 29405. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than JULY 20, 2022. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 2010170.
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Personalized bricks for sale at Goose Creek park

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD)- The City of Goose Creek is offering residents a chance to honor military veterans with personalized bricks at John McCants Veterans Park. Each brick will be engraved with up to three lines which can include a name or message. Each line can contain up to 14 characters, including spaces. Bricks are […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

Georgetown rental development planned along Pee Dee

GEORGETOWN — A rental development along the Pee Dee River in north Georgetown is further on its way with the action of city council, which approved the project to contain lodging units and a commercial space. On June 16, the Georgetown City Council unanimously approved an amendment to the...
GEORGETOWN, SC
The Post and Courier

Buying a Charleston-area home is becoming less affordable, even as prices slip

With mortgage interest rates having roughly doubled since last summer, reducing the pool of potential homebuyers, it seems inevitable that asking prices will soften. I took a glance at houses for sale in the Charleston region during the last several days, sampling what counts now as the more affordable end of the market for single-family homes — those selling for under $400,000.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summerville, SC
City
Salley, SC
Summerville, SC
Business
live5news.com

Residents react to Mt. Pleasant retail development proposal

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Bowman Consulting is proposing a 69,800 square foot area of retail businesses, restaurants, a racquet club facility and more to the town of Mount Pleasant. The Highway 17 North Retail Village will be located on almost 15 acres off Highway 17 around Joe Bryant Court.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Towns spend more than $150K on Fourth of July 4 displays

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A lot of money will go up in flames in a myriad of displays put on by local governments to celebrate the birth of the nation. Some of the most anticipated parties of the year are put on or funded by local governments, including a huge fireworks display at Folly Beach and the massive Fourth of July event in North Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Septic tank drama may shutter Cottageville restaurant

COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A problem with a septic tank may force a small business in Colleton County to close its doors for good. David Stanfield and his wife opened Red Brick Pizza in Cottageville a few years ago. But they may have to close their business after South Carolina’s lead health agency, the Department […]
COTTAGEVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Increased need for beach cleanup volunteers after busy weekend

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew and the Isle of Palms Police Department are inviting volunteers to clean up the beach with them Tuesday morning. The Fourth of July is a busy week for the beach, and the Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew is expecting extra trash during their litter sweep.
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Auction#Global Self Storage#B036 Households#Szabries
live5news.com

Folly Beach sees large crowds for July 4th weekend

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Large crowds have flooded the beach and streets of Folly Beach to celebrate the 4th of July weekend in the Lowcountry. With COVID-19 declining, people on the beach say they feel a lot more comfortable coming out. Codi Northam, a Folly Beach resident, says is...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
abccolumbia.com

Orangeburg County residents celebrate Independence Day at returning event

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — This 4th of July, many traditional events were held across the Midlands. Down in Orangeburg, residents welcomed back a special celebration. “This is one of the best things to happen here in Orangeburg in a while. Food, family and firecrackers. It’s going to be a delight today to see it,” said Paul Gramling, Orangeburg County Fair director.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Auctions
live5news.com

Program allowing no-cost meals to all students ends

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkely County School District announced they will no longer be able to provide free breakfasts and lunches to all students for this upcoming school year, but some students are still eligible. For the past two years, the United States Department of Agriculture has offered waivers to...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Animal Society offering pet amnesty this 4th of July holiday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The July 4th holiday is here, and many are excited to celebrate with fireworks and food. The Charleston Animal Society says this holiday is terrifying for all animals. Instinctually the loud noises, bright colors, and all the commotion often cause anxiety. This holiday is the...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Berkeley Observer

Goose Creek Police ‘Inundated’ With Fireworks Calls

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. – Goose Creek police said their 911 dispatch center is getting inundated with calls related to July 4th fireworks and is reminding residents that setting off fireworks within city limits is illegal on certain holidays. “In addition, if you choose to use fireworks on the 4th of July and your projectiles land on your neighbor’s property, you […] The post Goose Creek Police ‘Inundated’ With Fireworks Calls appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
Charleston City Paper

Holey City Bagels has good problems

Downtown Charleston recently received another hot breakfast joint — Holey City Bagels, serving hand-rolled, water-boiled bagels. Owner Greg Odachowski opened the shop June 4 at 43 Cannon St., the former space that housed Five Loaves Cafe. And in the month of being open, he has been running into good...
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Judge OKs sale of Murdaugh Edisto Island house

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – A judge has approved the sale of the Murdaugh family beach house on Edisto Island. WSAV has learned an all-cash offer of $955,000 has been placed on the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home on 3606 Big Bay Drive. That’s $35,000 above the asking price. The nearly $4 million Moselle property where Maggie […]
EDISTO ISLAND, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy