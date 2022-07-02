Public Auctions - Auction - July 20 2022

Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that K & M MARKET LLC intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and OFF premises consumption of BEER & WINE at 4228 RIVERS AVE. UNIT C, N. CHARLESTON, SC 29405. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than JULY 20, 2022. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 2010170.

