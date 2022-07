MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (KPTV) — A climber on Mount Hood had to be rescued Saturday morning after the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said he fell ‘several’ hundred feet. The 911 call came in around 6:30 a.m. of a 43-year-old Happy Valley man seriously injured after falling near the Old Chute area of the mountain. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Portland Mountain Rescue, Mount Hood Crag Rats, and the Oregon National Guard all helped reach the injured climber. It took nearly four hours to reach him.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 19 HOURS AGO