The San Jose Sharks named Mike Grier general manager on Tuesday, an historic appointment that makes the former Sharks player the first Black GM in the NHL. "I am extremely proud and grateful to be given the opportunity to be the general manager of the San Jose Sharks," Grier said in a statement, adding that he looked forward to "building a fast, competitive, and hardworking team that Sharks fans will enjoy watching and be proud of." Grier's older brother Chris is general manager of the Miami Dolphins of the National Football League. bb/st

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO