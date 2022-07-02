ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Redbirds lose third straight to Jumbo Shrimp

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, TN – The Memphis Redbirds dropped game four of a six-game series with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at AutoZone Park on Friday night by a final score of 6-4. Memphis fell behind early yet again, with the team finding itself down 6-0 after the top half of the third inning....

Boise State Big Man Emmanuel Akot Decides to Transfer to Memphis

Memphis Tiger head men's basketball coach Penny Hardaway has added Emmanuel Akot (G, 6-8, Boise State) to the program for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Akot, a fifth-year player with 102 collegiate games under his belt, joins fellow fifth years Kendric Davis (G, 6-0, SMU) and Elijah McCadden (G, 6-4, Georgia Southern University), as well as redshirt-senior Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu (F, 6-10, UT-Arlington), as additions to the Memphis roster this offseason.
MEMPHIS, TN
KFOR

Who is Young Dolph? Rapper killed in Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed on Nov. 17 at a South Memphis cookie shop, shocking not only the Memphis community, but fans all over the country. Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr., was originally born in Chicago in 1985. He moved to Memphis at the age of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Grizzlies watch party host shot to death in his home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — What started as a time of joy and celebration turned into heartache for one Memphis family after a young father was killed in his own home two months ago. Vickie Johnson said she is living in a nightmare after her 35-year-old son, Chadric Henderson, was found dead in his Bethel Grove […]
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
WREG

Memphis fireworks show moving to Liberty Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time since 2019, Independence Day in Memphis and the Mid-South will look almost normal. Fireworks will be back to light up the night sky. This year, it’s not at Tom Lee Park along the riverfront, but at Liberty Park in Midtown. “I hope it’s big. It’s a chance for […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Nationwide Report

1 person in critical condition, 7 others injured after a four-vehicle pile-up in Whitehaven (Memphis, TN)

1 person in critical condition, 7 others injured after a four-vehicle pile-up in Whitehaven (Memphis, TN)Nationwide Report. On Saturday night, eight people suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck in Whitehaven. As per the initial information, the four-vehicle pile-up took place in the area of East Raines Road and Neely Road at approximately 11:30 p.m. [...]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

City of Memphis opens cooling center, MLGW not disconnecting services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Due to the high heat index extending into the evening, the City of Memphis is opening a cooling center Tuesday to help residents escape the scorching heat. The cooling center will open at the J.K. Lewis Senior Center, located at 1199 North Parkway, between 4 p.m....
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Violent 4th of July weekend in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a busy weekend for Memphis Police as they responded to at least 5 fatal shootings and a deadly hit-and-run. It doesn’t end there, as a man was discovered dead on arrival in another case – with foul play not ruled out. One Memphis man told WREG it will take a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mearl Purvis to retire from FOX13 News

After more than 30 years on television and 18 years on the FOX13 newsdesk, Mearl Purvis will anchor her final newscasts on July 29, 2022. Mearl graduated from Jackson State University and worked as a reporter & anchor in Charlotte, New Haven, Jackson and Nashville before moving to Memphis in 1992. In 2004 Mearl found her home at the FOX13 anchor desk. She has been an integral part of FOX13 News’ coverage of major local news and weather events for nearly two decades; including the Mississippi River floods and the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s death. She has shared a stage with world leaders including Desmond Tutu, Mikhail Gorbachev, U.S. presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton. Mearl has won eight Regional Emmy Awards, the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award, the equally prestigious George Foster Peabody Award, and the J.C. Penny Missouri Award.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two injured in southeast Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are injured after a crash in southeast Memphis Sunday evening. According to the Memphis Fire Department, the crash happened at Hickory Hill and Mt. Moriah at the Crossings at Fox Meadows Apartments. Officers responded to the scene at around 7 p.m. One victim was transported to Regional One. The second victim […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman admits to Fourth of July stabbing in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is behind bars after she stabbed a man in Whitehaven on the Fourth of July, police say. Kimberly Jemison is being accused of stabbing her boyfriend on the 3500 block of Popinjay Drive around 7:30 p.m. on Monday. Police say they were contacted...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One hurt after Highland Heights shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after a shooting in Highland Heights Monday afternoon. Police responded to the shooting in the 3100 block of Faxon Avenue at 4:21 p.m. The male victim was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. There is no suspect information at the time. If you have any information, call Crime […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Car collides with train in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a wreck in South Memphis after a car collided with a train. Police said that one man was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition, and this is now an active investigation. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Fourth of July fireworks plan for pets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fireworks are a fun, festive staple of July Fourth celebrations, but it’s not always fun and games. For your furry friends, it can be one of the scariest days of the year. Pet owner Sonja Jackson said, “Ya know, the fireworks have already started and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two homes caught on fire by bottle rocket, fireworks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One homeowner, who was too upset to go on camera, is distraught after a bottle rocket hit her home and ignited flames on Sunday. The incident happened on Skyline Circle in Frayser. The homeowner and a neighbor, who lives in the home where people were shooting the bottle rockets, said they both […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Midtown triple shooting takes place near Tiger Lane

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said they are investigating a triple shooting that took place in Midtown. According to MPD, the shooting happened at the intersection of Evelyn Avenue and East Parkway, which is right in front of Tiger Lane. Two of the victims were transported...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Burglar uses excavator to break into business

MEMPHIS, TN.— A burglar used some heavy equipment to tear down the wall of a bike shop and get inside, Memphis police said. Police say the break-in happened around 5 a.m. June 25 at MidSouth Super Sports on Pleasant View in northeast Memphis. When the police got there, they found a construction excavator that had […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Woman charged in deadly weekend stabbing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A deadly stabbing over the weekend has led to the arrest of a Memphis woman. According to an affidavit, Velma Young is charged with second-degree murder, tampering with/fabricating evidence and false reporting in connection to the stabbing. On Saturday around 4:45 a.m. found a man suffering...

