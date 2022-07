This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo's Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. With less than a month until the Trade Deadline, the Mets increasingly look like a team in need of a bat. Their offense, so adept at producing runs despite a relative lack of power early in the season, has been less potent in June and July. They entered play Monday tied for 19th in the Majors in home runs. Their designated hitters had produced a .680 OPS, which was 21st in MLB.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO