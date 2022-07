Sometimes things aren't always what they appear to be in Colorado, which is why you should be aware of some very dangerous plants and lakes within the state. Ignorance is bliss, that is until you've realized you've just stepped into a brush that will cause extremely painful blisters across your body. Take a look at a few of these potentially harmful plants and lakes in Colorado. You'll be glad you did.

COLORADO STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO