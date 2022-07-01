Check out the latest 2021 Library Jobline Fast Facts report here!. The Network and Resource Sharing unit of the Colorado State Library partners with the Rhode Island Office of Library and Information Services to maintain the job board Library Jobline for job seekers and employers across the United States. Library Jobline...
The purchase reflects the continued growth of Rhode Island’s oldest, largest nonprofit outpatient provider of treatment of opioid use disorders. After a seven-year search that included exploring more than 30 potential properties, CODAC has closed on the purchase of a new building to serve as its agency headquarters, at 45 Royal Little Drive in Providence, according to Linda E. Hurley, president and CEO.
STATE HOUSE – Rep. Camille F. J. Vella-Wilkinson and Sen. Walter S. Felag, Jr. are happy to announce that going forward, all military pensions will be exempt from state taxation due to a provision in the recently approved FY 2023 state budget. Representative Vella-Wilkinson, a Navy veteran and member...
This is the first installment of Rhode Works, an Uprise RI summer series on work, labor, and unions in Rhode Island. Every summer hundreds of people from across the globe come to Block Island to work as dishwashers and waitstaff, deckhands and cleaners, at businesses catering to summer tourists. While Block Island has only around 1,000 year round residents, in the summer months the population explodes to 15,000 or 20,000, as New Englanders flock to the island for vacation. According to a report from 2000, the most recent year for which revenue estimates are available, spending by tourists on Block Island equals nearly $60 million each year. Profits from these businesses flow into the hands of a select few families out on the island, who own the majority of the tourist businesses there.
Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. features leaders in Rhode Island – this week Ashley Kalus, Republican candidate for Governor. They talk about why Kalus wanted to run for Governor, what inspires her, what the issues are that are important to Rhode Island in the campaign that she will focus on.
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR — Monday's perfect summer weather attracted thousands of people to Rhode Island's beaches for the Fourth of July. A packed Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett was one of the state's most popular spots. "It's very, very, very crowded," Max Nichols said. "Packed like it's literally so...
SCARBOROUGH BEACH, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island is tripling the number of sunscreen dispensers available at state beaches and parks, offering people a free way to help protect their skin from the sun. "We want to be able to provide as many visitors and Rhode Islanders with sunblock as...
The stream of bill-signing ceremonies is coming to an end and it is time to look at what the General Assembly got passed this year -- and what failed. Going into this session, the state was coming off the impacts of the pandemic health and economic crisis. The General Assembly...
Newly passed state laws from local legislators aim to help children, expecting mothers and the environment, improve social services and limit how young someone can be to buy a gun. The General Assembly wrapped up its session last week, and the flurry of bills is set to become law –...
Rhode Island drivers are getting more time to transfer their registrations. A new law extends the time that the purchaser of a vehicle from a dealership has to operate their new ride from twenty days to thirty before it needs to get registered. “Getting an appointment at the DMV within...
RI's Political Diary, exclusively from GoLocal, gives you up-to-date insights into the 2022 election. Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2nd Congressional District Dr. Omah Bah is criticizing outgoing Congressman Jim Langevin’s endorsement of Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner for the seat. “RI voters...
(WJAR) — Fourth of July weekend may be a popular time to let off fireworks in places like your backyard, but cities and towns in Southern New England are cracking down on illegal use. In Massachusetts, it's illegal to use or sell any kind of fireworks. In Rhode Island...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will reimburse R.I. more than $3 million for temporary hospital facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The $3,076,350 Public Assistance grant will go to the Department of Administration for contracting to set up and operate three alternative hospital sites totaling almost 1,400 hospital beds that provided […]
SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — It might be time to break out the bibs for one cuisine well known in New England, as lobster prices have taken a dive despite inflation rising the cost of a multitude of products. WBZ's Shari Small spoke with Wholesaler Chris Porter at Patriot...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Southern New England is getting ready to celebrate America’s birthday this coming weekend with fireworks celebrations. Below is a list of fireworks displays happening across Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts. RHODE ISLAND:. Bristol. July 3, at Bristol Harbor, 9:30 p.m. Coventry. July 4, at...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Officials are cracking down on impaired boating through the holiday weekend, with full 24-hour patrols as part of Operation Dry Water. The Operation is in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators. “July 4th is one of...
WHAT: Cirque du Soleil Crystal sure knows how to turn an ice arena into a lively frozen playground. Follow Crystal the misfit as she takes guests on a journey to self-discovery and into her wild imagination with other ambitious characters. Watch talented acrobats perform jaw-dropping stunts from incredible heights as Crystal and friends flip and glide on their ice skates. Thurs. and Fri. 7:30 p.m.; Sat. 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 1 p.m. $40–$180. Where: Dunkin’ Donuts Center, 1 La Salle Sq., Providence. more info: 331-6700, dunkindonutscenter.com.
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Some popular fishing and coastal access spots have less parking this summer. Two areas managed by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) have had their parking reduced since the onset of the pandemic: the Camp Cronin Fishing Area near Point Judith Lighthouse and the Black Point Trail on Ocean Road.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The DUI Task Force will be out in full swing this weekend, trying to get drunk drivers off the road and prevent a tragedy. NBC 10 rode along with one North Kingstown officer to see firsthand. Lt. Don Barrington said there will be nearly an...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said they made over 40 arrests during the Fourth of July weekend. The Rhode Island DUI Task Force said ahead of the weekend that they would be increasing patrols to look out for drunk driving. State police said they made 44...
