In order to make a mark in the world, you can either hang on the coattails of things that already have momentum, or you can create the momentum yourself. This is the mantra of Mark Sugden, the head of business development and partnerships at NEAR Protocol. Speaking to Cryptonites‘ Alex Fazel at the Paris Blockchain Week, Sugden said he left his comfortable fintech job to join NEAR as “with blockchains, it’s good to be early.”

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 HOURS AGO