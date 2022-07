MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Not the best of timing with this forecast. Sunday looks great. Highs in the low to mid 80s, especially away from the lake. The weather for all the fireworks Sunday evening looks nice too. And then we run into storms starting Monday, especially the second part of the day as a strong warm front lifts north. We actually have a slight risk of severe weather for much of the area too. Hail, damaging wind, and heavy rain all are threats.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO