ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Arbor, MI

"On The Precipice"

traverseticker.com
 3 days ago

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by...

www.traverseticker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
traverseticker.com

FLAGS

This exhibit offers a variety of flags - artwork that comments on the state of our nation’s culture wars, plus much more. Runs through Aug. 18. Open Mon. through Fri., 9am-3pm; & Sat. & Sun., 12-4pm.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
traverseticker.com

"Let Freedom Ring" Celebration

Featuring the Firecracker 5K Run, Sparkler Mile Fun Run, kids games, coin hunt, Independence Day Parade, rubber duck race, live music by Ron Klueck, & fireworks.
BEULAH, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Glen Arbor, MI
Entertainment
City
Glen Arbor, MI
traverseticker.com

Leland's 4th of July Celebration

Kids can get ready to participate in the 4th of July Parade by decorating their bikes between 1-3pm at the Old Art Building. Decorations will be supplied. The Parade will start at 3pm & march down Main St. Also featuring two concerts; one at 1pm on the Old Art Building lawn & another (featuring the Grand Traverse Pipes & Drums Corps) at 5pm on the Village Green.
LELAND, MI
traverseticker.com

Frankfort 4th of July Celebration

9:30am: Decorated Bike Contest; 10am: Parade; 10am-5pm: Art in the Park; 10am-10pm: Carnival; Noon-3pm: Sand Sculpture Contest; Dusk, approx. 10:30pm: Fireworks.
FRANKFORT, MI
traverseticker.com

Independence Day Celebration

July 1-4. Today includes the Family Golf Scramble, family crafts, Bike & Golf Cart Parade, Backyard Bash with Music & Lawn Games, & an outdoor movie on the Lodge lawn.
THOMPSONVILLE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Precipice#Arts Center#Gallery
traverseticker.com

Mt. Holiday Eyeing $4 Million+ Capital Campaign, Improvements

A $4 million-plus capital campaign to eventually fund major property enhancements and renovations at Mt. Holiday is just getting started, with the goal of restoring and reviving one of the area’s snowsports gems. “It’s a Traverse City tradition, and a community gem,” says Nathan Noyes, the executive director at...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Is The Cherry Capital At Risk Of Losing Its Global Crown?

Traverse City has long been known as the “Cherry Capital of the World.” The first National Cherry Festival was hosted here in 1925, and the rest was history. Nearly a century later, northern Michigan’s biggest tourist draw remains that same grand celebration of the cherry industry. But have a conversation with a local cherry farmer and you’ll likely come away with a much different portrait of cherry commerce. Behind the scenes, the local cherry industry is struggling to fight off a slew of threats—from climate change to invasive pests to competition from foreign growers—and those issues are making the practice of growing cherries here a challenging business proposition.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy