ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alden, MI

Photography Display by Patricia McCleery

traverseticker.com
 3 days ago

See Patricia’s photographs of Michigan...

www.traverseticker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
traverseticker.com

Outdoor Story Time

Located outside the library overlooking the beach. Bring a towel or blanket to sit on. Outdoor Story Time will be canceled in case of inclement weather.
WEATHER
traverseticker.com

"Let Freedom Ring" Celebration

Featuring the Firecracker 5K Run, Sparkler Mile Fun Run, kids games, coin hunt, Independence Day Parade, rubber duck race, live music by Ron Klueck, & fireworks.
BEULAH, MI
traverseticker.com

Leland's 4th of July Celebration

Kids can get ready to participate in the 4th of July Parade by decorating their bikes between 1-3pm at the Old Art Building. Decorations will be supplied. The Parade will start at 3pm & march down Main St. Also featuring two concerts; one at 1pm on the Old Art Building lawn & another (featuring the Grand Traverse Pipes & Drums Corps) at 5pm on the Village Green.
LELAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Alden, MI
traverseticker.com

"On The Precipice"

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
traverseticker.com

National Cherry Festival

July 2-9. Today includes Yoga By the Bay, Arts & Crafts Fair, Four Person Beach Volleyball Tournament, Old Town Classic Car Show, Air Show, Great American Picnic, Kids Cherry Teddy Bear Tea, Family Sand Sculpture Contest, Dwight Yoakam with opener Home Free, & much more.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Frankfort 4th of July Celebration

9:30am: Decorated Bike Contest; 10am: Parade; 10am-5pm: Art in the Park; 10am-10pm: Carnival; Noon-3pm: Sand Sculpture Contest; Dusk, approx. 10:30pm: Fireworks.
FRANKFORT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art
traverseticker.com

Gold In The Water: Local Partners Band Together To Make Traverse City A Global Freshwater Leader

Fresh water is the new gold. For years, experts have been predicting that eventually, clean, fresh water will take its place as the most valuable resource on the planet. Now a team of players from throughout and beyond the Grand Traverse region are banding together to pursue a shared mission: positioning Traverse City as the global epicenter for freshwater research. Those players – including Northwestern Michigan College (NMC), Discovery Center & Pier, Traverse Connect, 20Fathoms, and Michigan Technological University – have a grand vision of transforming Discovery Pier on West Grand Traverse Bay into an 85,000-square-foot, $60 million facility that would include not just a public pier, but also research labs, classroom and seminar space, a startup incubator, and more.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Mt. Holiday Eyeing $4 Million+ Capital Campaign, Improvements

A $4 million-plus capital campaign to eventually fund major property enhancements and renovations at Mt. Holiday is just getting started, with the goal of restoring and reviving one of the area’s snowsports gems. “It’s a Traverse City tradition, and a community gem,” says Nathan Noyes, the executive director at...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

World Youth Symphony Orchestra: Erina Yashima, Conductor

Interlochen Center for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium. Interlochen Arts Camp’s flagship ensemble takes the stage as the World Youth Symphony Orchestra performs their first concert of the 2022 season. The ensemble will perform Hector Berlioz’s rousing "Symphonie Fantastique."
INTERLOCHEN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
traverseticker.com

Is The Cherry Capital At Risk Of Losing Its Global Crown?

Traverse City has long been known as the “Cherry Capital of the World.” The first National Cherry Festival was hosted here in 1925, and the rest was history. Nearly a century later, northern Michigan’s biggest tourist draw remains that same grand celebration of the cherry industry. But have a conversation with a local cherry farmer and you’ll likely come away with a much different portrait of cherry commerce. Behind the scenes, the local cherry industry is struggling to fight off a slew of threats—from climate change to invasive pests to competition from foreign growers—and those issues are making the practice of growing cherries here a challenging business proposition.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy