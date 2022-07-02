Jeremy Camp

Interlochen Center for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium. Interlochen Arts Camp’s flagship ensemble takes the stage as the World Youth Symphony Orchestra performs their first concert of the 2022 season. The ensemble will perform Hector Berlioz’s rousing "Symphonie Fantastique."
July 2-9. Today includes Yoga By the Bay, Arts & Crafts Fair, Four Person Beach Volleyball Tournament, Old Town Classic Car Show, Air Show, Great American Picnic, Kids Cherry Teddy Bear Tea, Family Sand Sculpture Contest, Dwight Yoakam with opener Home Free, & much more.
Kids can get ready to participate in the 4th of July Parade by decorating their bikes between 1-3pm at the Old Art Building. Decorations will be supplied. The Parade will start at 3pm & march down Main St. Also featuring two concerts; one at 1pm on the Old Art Building lawn & another (featuring the Grand Traverse Pipes & Drums Corps) at 5pm on the Village Green.
A $4 million-plus capital campaign to eventually fund major property enhancements and renovations at Mt. Holiday is just getting started, with the goal of restoring and reviving one of the area’s snowsports gems. “It’s a Traverse City tradition, and a community gem,” says Nathan Noyes, the executive director at...
Traverse City has long been known as the “Cherry Capital of the World.” The first National Cherry Festival was hosted here in 1925, and the rest was history. Nearly a century later, northern Michigan’s biggest tourist draw remains that same grand celebration of the cherry industry. But have a conversation with a local cherry farmer and you’ll likely come away with a much different portrait of cherry commerce. Behind the scenes, the local cherry industry is struggling to fight off a slew of threats—from climate change to invasive pests to competition from foreign growers—and those issues are making the practice of growing cherries here a challenging business proposition.
