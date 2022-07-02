ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fire safety tips; art classes; ‘CT Summer at the Museum’

By Paul Lanning
Nancy on Norwalk
Nancy on Norwalk
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Most home fires and fire casualties result from cooking, heating equipment, electrical distribution and lighting equipment, intentional fire setting, and smoking materials, according...

www.nancyonnorwalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Fireworks spark a brush fire, evacuations in an Aurora neighborhood

Fireworks are being blamed for several fires crews had to respond to Monday night, including one that led to temporary evacuations in an Aurora neighborhood.  South Metro Fire Rescue received calls about the brush fire off South Himalaya Street just after 7:30 p.m. Once on scene, crews found a fast-burning fire in an open space near homes.  "It was roaring pretty quick. Flames were getting pretty high," said Carly Williams, who lives nearby. "You could even start to feel it almost. It was hot." As flames raced across the neighboring open space, Williams found herself closer to danger than ever before. Minutes...
AURORA, CO
Nancy on Norwalk

Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk, CT
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT

NancyOnNorwalk.com was conceived as the place to go for Norwalk residents to get the real, unvarnished story about what is going on in and around their city.

 https://www.nancyonnorwalk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy