Fire safety tips; art classes; ‘CT Summer at the Museum’

Fireworks are being blamed for several fires crews had to respond to Monday night, including one that led to temporary evacuations in an Aurora neighborhood. South Metro Fire Rescue received calls about the brush fire off South Himalaya Street just after 7:30 p.m. Once on scene, crews found a fast-burning fire in an open space near homes. "It was roaring pretty quick. Flames were getting pretty high," said Carly Williams, who lives nearby. "You could even start to feel it almost. It was hot." As flames raced across the neighboring open space, Williams found herself closer to danger than ever before. Minutes...

AURORA, CO ・ 16 MINUTES AGO