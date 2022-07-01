ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens HC John Harbaugh discusses what he's seen from younger DL players

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens have plenty of young defensive lineman on their team that are looking to step up in a big way. From second year players Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington to rookie Travis Jones, Baltimore certainly has young talent all across their defensive line unit that is ready to make key contributions.

When Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh was asked about some of the young defensive line players on the team and what he’s seen from them following a mandatory minicamp practice, he mentioned a few players. He talked about Broderick Washington and Travis Jones specifically, but said all of them were doing well.

“They’re doing well. The young defensive line … I really like those guys. I’m going to tell you; Broderick Washington is really stepping up – just to throw a name out there at you. He played well last year, and he’s only getting better every single day. Of course, Travis [Jones] is a young guy; he looks good. There are some guys in there that are … They’re going to be a couple surprise guys in there, too, [with] the D-line. I think the D-line is going to be really good.”

There are veterans on the Ravens’ defensive line such as Calais Campbell, Michael Pierce and Brent Urban, but the young players will have to show what they’re capable of as well. Both Madubuike and Washington have shown flashes, while Jones has an immense amount of potential.

