Ravens OLB Jaylon Ferguson died from effects of cocaine and fentanyl, says medical examiner

Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died at the age of 26 last week. His death was sudden and unexpected, and left many saddened and shocked at how such a great young man could be gone so soon after impacting so many people in a positive way.

On Friday, the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Ferguson’s death was caused by the effects of cocaine and fentanyl. It was also ruled an accident, according to official spokesman Bruce Goldfarb.

Ferguson was entering his fourth season in the NFL after being a third-round pick out of Louisiana Tech. He was a hard worker who always radiated positivity, and was loved by his family, friends, teammates, coaches and so many more.