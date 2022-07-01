ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens OLB Jaylon Ferguson died from effects of cocaine and fentanyl, says medical examiner

By Steve Rudden
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JlBWO_0gSphzrQ00

Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died at the age of 26 last week. His death was sudden and unexpected, and left many saddened and shocked at how such a great young man could be gone so soon after impacting so many people in a positive way.

On Friday, the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Ferguson’s death was caused by the effects of cocaine and fentanyl. It was also ruled an accident, according to official spokesman Bruce Goldfarb.

Ferguson was entering his fourth season in the NFL after being a third-round pick out of Louisiana Tech. He was a hard worker who always radiated positivity, and was loved by his family, friends, teammates, coaches and so many more.

Comments / 5

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

New Jersey Police Release Details On Tony Siragusa's Death

The NFL world is in mourning following the passing of former defensive tackle and broadcaster Tony Siragusa. Unfortunately, the details on his passing aren't going to make anyone feel better. According to TMZ, police investigating Siragusa's death revealed that he received CPR at a home in Toms River, New Jersey...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
nfldraftdiamonds.com

California College Football Coach shot and killed by his own Father

We are saddened to report, that College of Sequoias football coach William “Billy” Wright was shot and killed after getting into an argument with his father over how to discipline a child. According to Penn.com, the Fresno Police Department said in a Facebook post that it responded to...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
State
Louisiana State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Ex-NFL Star Darren Sharper Reaches Settlement In Rape Case

Former NFL player Darren Sharper, who is currently serving a 20-year-prison sentence in charges resulting from a multiple-state rape case, has reached a settlement with the three women who came forward and said they were drugged and raped by the former Super Bowl Champion in 2014. The women brought these...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olb#Louisiana Tech#American Football#The Maryland Office#Baltimorebanner
The Spun

Longtime ESPN Personality Reportedly Died On Monday

A beloved longtime ESPN television personality reportedly died on Monday. According to reports, longtime ESPN horse racing and NFL analyst Hank Goldberg died on the Fourth of July. Goldberg, 82, had been battling chronic kidney disease. "Sad to report that longtime ESPN horse racing analyst & NFL reporter/prognosticator Hank "The...
NFL
FOX Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. says he played 'half of the season' without ACL

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said he didn't suffer a torn ACL in the Super Bowl. The injury happened way before that. Beckham Jr. "really played the whole back half of the season without an ACL, and won a Super Bowl!" the wideout tweeted on Saturday. The post doesn't...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Deshaun Watson: 24th woman suing Cleveland Browns quarterback

The first lawsuit was filed in March 2021, with a flurry of additional women also filing complaints over the following month to bring the total to 22. Another woman sued Watson last week since the airing of an episode of HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel detailed the case. The...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Robert Griffin III report

Robert Griffin III sat out the 2021-22 NFL season as he took on a role with ESPN’s college football coverage. He is only 32 years of age and seemingly could provide an NFL team with some good veteran leadership in a backup role. Griffin has talked about an NFL...
NFL
CBS Boston

Demaryius Thomas had stage 2 CTE when he died

BOSTON -- The late Demaryius Thomas was posthumously diagnosed with CTE -- chronic traumatic encephalopathy -- by doctors from Boston University, the New York Times reported Tuesday.The former NFL receiver did not die as a result of the Stage 2 CTE, though, as he also suffered seizures, stemming from a 2019 car crash. His cause of death has still not been officially determined after nearly seven months, though "doctors in Boston said he most likely died after a seizure," according to the report. Dr. Ann McKee, the renowned neurologist and neuropathologist who is the director at BU's CTE Center, studied...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Adam Vinatieri's Son Has Decommitted: NFL World Reacts

Zionsville kicker A.J. Vinatieri boasts some impressive genes. His father is one of the greatest kickers in NFL history and a future Hall of Famer. But ahead of the 2022 college football season, he's made a big change to his recruitment. On Friday, Vinatieri announced that he was decommitting from...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
FOX Sports

Who are the NFL's highest paid wide receivers? Here are the top 10

2022 has been the year of the wide receiver in the NFL. A number of high-achieving big-play threats cashed in with mammoth-sized contracts this year, and the NFL's new offensive explosion has made WR the most important skill position outside of quarterback. Pass-catching talent was widely apparent throughout the playoffs,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Attorneys seek Deshaun Watson NFL investigation documents

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Attorneys for multiple women suing Deshaun Watson over allegations of sexual misconduct are seeking the documents from the NFL’s investigation into the former Houston Texans quarterback. According to the motion filed Friday by the women’s attorneys, Tony Buzbee and Cornelia Brandfield-Harvey, the legal team...
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

126K+
Followers
171K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy