Is there a serial killer in Hot Springs? Yes, according to the FBI, there is. The FBI, National Park Service, and the Arkansas State Police are investigating, and they’re asking the public to stay vigilant and report anything suspicious. The victims of the serial stabbers are Paige Autumn White and Aaron Goodwin. These two people were found dead at hot springs. If you’ve been to Hot Springs and suspect a serial killer, contact the FBI immediately.

HOT SPRINGS, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO