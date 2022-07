SPARTANBURG — New bus shelters and extended service are planned for the Spartanburg Area Regional Transit Agency, which currently operates eight routes in the city. In March 2020, a Comprehensive Operational Analysis of SPARTA was presented to City Council. The report included recommendations for City Council to consider on how to better utilize the city's transportation system. A 10-year plan was developed to gradually revamp the transportation system and gain more ridership. The short-term recommendations are cost and revenue neutral while the long-term recommendations, if implemented, would require additional funding.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO