Utilizing the world’s most popular soda helps create a brilliant chicken marinade. Since making my Homemade Hot Honey recipe, I’ve been looking for different opportunities to test it out. One of the best recipes that I’ve used hot honey for is this tasty marinade that also utilizes coca-cola and other pantry favorites. Hot honey is a tremendous melding of heat and sweet flavors, and a great way to introduce warmth and gentle spiciness into a variety of dishes. It pairs brilliantly with the soda because coke’s acidity helps tenderize the meat while adding a sweet liquid flavor base to beef, pork, or chicken.

RECIPES ・ 13 HOURS AGO