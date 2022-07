If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Calling Cruella: Disney’s latest collection with Givenchy has arrived. The French fashion house and the House of the Mouse have debuted a new capsule inspired by the original 101 Dalmatians film, marking the second limited-edition release from the two brands’ ongoing collaboration.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO