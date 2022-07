The Metaverse is a computer simulation of a 3D world using virtual and augmented reality tools. It is assumed that it will be possible to spend almost a whole day in this computer world. In more realistic representations, visitors to the metaverse use sophisticated motion-tracking mechanisms and VR headsets to physically interact in the virtual world, where they take on the form of virtual avatars, play games, and live pseudo-anonymous lives. There are many different ideas about what it will look like, and disputes about whether it already exists today.

