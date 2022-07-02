ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, NY

5 Things to Do the Week of July 2 2022 - July 9, 2022

macaronikid.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in...

longbeach.macaronikid.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 7.5.22

• It will be partly sunny today, with a high temperature near 82 degrees and a south wind 6 to 15 miles per hour. There’s a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight, with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 68. Wednesday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees and a west wind 6 to 10 miles per hour. Thursday will be partly sunny, with a high near 79.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
thezoereport.com

How To Explore The Hamptons Like A Local

A vibrant collection of historic towns, the Hamptons is where New York City residents flock come summer to soak in the idyllic sandy beaches, al fresco dining, and cozy wood-shingled summer homes that are every bit as charming as they are opulent. Geographically speaking, the Hamptons spans across Long Island’s South Fork from West Hampton to Montauk — or as the locals call it, “The End”— just east of NYC. While it's certainly nice to have a summer house in this East-end enclave, it’s not necessary when it comes to exploring the local eateries, farm stands, vineyards, and sandy shores that have captured the hearts of not just New York natives, but people from all over the world.
MONTAUK, NY
longisland.com

Right Coast Taqueria Plans New Location in Mineola

On Facebook, Right Coast Taqueria announced that it plans to open a new location in Mineola soon. “‼️BIG NEWS We are so excited to bring RCT to Nassau County & Mineola! We will be opening our NEWEST location very soon,” the post announced. The new site will...
MINEOLA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Rockaway, NY
City
Valley Stream, NY
Long Beach, NY
Lifestyle
City
Long Beach, NY
City
Lawrence, NY
City
Lido Beach, NY
City
Atlantic Beach, NY
City
Island Park, NY
City
Freeport, NY
City
Woodmere, NY
City
Far Rockaway, NY
City
Baldwin, NY
City
Hewlett, NY
City
Rockville Centre, NY
City
Cedarhurst, NY
City
Rosedale, NY
City
Oceanside, NY
City
Malverne, NY
City
Inwood, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Joel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Things To Do#Local Life#What To Do#The Week Of#Point Lookout
brooklynheightsblog.com

July 4th Fireworks NOT Visible From Brooklyn Heights, the Promenade or Brooklyn Bridge Park

It’s heartbreaking. Ever since Macy’s moved the fireworks barges up the East River, people still came in droves every year. Entire families with grandmas and tots, lugging beach chairs and coolers, setting up on the promenade as early as 2:00 p.m. Let’s hope they get the message in time this year. All reports are that the fireworks will not be visible from the Promenade or Brooklyn Bridge Park this year. Here is Macy’s (Macy’s’s?) handy graphic on where the barges will be set up and where to watch.
BROOKLYN, NY
27east.com

Shark Attack In Shirley Closes Cupsogue Beach, In Westhampton, To Swimming

A shark attack in the waters off Smith Point County Park in Shirley led to the closure of both that beach and Cupsogue County Park in Westhampton on Sunday, July... more. Two men were fishing in the Sebonac Inlet in North Sea on July 1 when their kayak overturned. As both men clung to the sides of the vessel, one was able to call Southampton Town Police just before 6 p.m. Patrol units, Southampton Town Bay Constables, and U.S. Coast Guard personnel responded to the area, along with North Sea, Southold and Southampton Fire departments. After an extensive search, police said, the two men were found, pulled aboard a U.S. Coast Guard vessel and brought to safety. One man was medically cleared at the scene, while the other male, suffering hypothermia, ... 2 Jul 2022 by Staff Writer.
WESTHAMPTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
longisland.com

SCPD Marine Bureau Officers Rescue Three Paddleboarders

Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau police officers have rescued three paddleboarders in the Long Island Sound on Friday, July 1. Marine Bureau Police Officers Robert Reed and Keith Walters, aboard Marine Bravo, responded to a call of a paddleboarder in distress in the Long Island Sound, one-mile off Crab Meadow Beach in Fort Salonga at approximately 2 p.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
whiteplainscnr.com

WESTCHESTER TOTALS 10,632 NEW POSITIVE COVID CASES IN JUNE

332 A DAY. NEW CASES SOAR IN MIDWEEK AFTER WEEKEND. CASES RISE 3 OF LAST 4 WEEKS. JULY: 10, 292 POSITIVES IF CURRENT 300 PLUS A DAY AVERAGE SUSTAINS THE SPREADING. 5TH SUMMER WAVE LOOMS AND HAS ALREADY STARTED. WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From the New York State Covid Tracker. Observation...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy