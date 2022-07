This Independence Day is stormy, and hopefully wet, at the start, but will turn into a hot one. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls says a heat advisory is issued, from 1 to 8 this afternoon and evening. Hot temperatures and high humidities will affect us during that period. These conditions can cause heat illness to occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO