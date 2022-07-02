New Conchs coach Dexter Butler looking to follow in his father's footsteps

It's not just another parquet inside Bobby Menendez Gymnasium for new Key West High basketball coach Dexter Butler — it's his family's legacy.

A legacy his father, Bill Butler, built as the team leader for the 1968 state championship, the lone state title in school history, as well as the head coach of the state runner-up squad in 2002, so it's only fitting the court bears his name, and a legacy the younger Butler is hoping to follow as not only is he set to now coach on "Bill Butler Court," but he also teaches history at HOB, just like his father.

"I honestly don't feel like I have a choice," said Butler. "I have always dreamed about being a head coach at Key West High. I’ve been an assistant coach for a very long time, and I’m excited to receive this chance. And we will be doing everything in our power to turn this program into one this community is proud of."

The younger Butler is not hiding from the fact there is a legacy to fulfill as coach of the Conchs, and with that comes the pressure of stablizing a program that has had seven coach in the 20 seasons since his father coached Key West to the state finals in 2002.

"But through pressure comes great things, and I don't think there would be pressure if people weren't expecting good things from me, which I appreciate and accept," said Butler. "We are looking forward to the challenge."

In fact, Butler can still recall the morning, when he was a seventh-grader at Horace O'Bryant, that his father told him he was accepting the head coaching position at the high school.

"I jumped out of bed and told him, 'what took you so long,'" said the new coach, who is now looking to pass on the lessons his father instilled in him. "I remember watching my dad and Bill Spottswood open up the PAL League, and I was one of those little kids flipping the plastic scoreboard."

The younger Butler was a sophomore and member of the junior varsity basketball team that lost one game during the 2002 campaign when his dad led the Conchs to the state finals as a coach. He also remembers the work it took to bring the team to that point.

"A lot of the varsity guys then called me the camera man and I used to sit at the top of the bleachers to record the games, so after the game my dad could watch the film," recalled Butler. "So I watched every game they played and what a heck of a team that was, but my dad also put in a lot of time to make sure everything was right and that's something I want to be able to do as well."

Also similar to his father, both were both Division-I college athletes, the only difference for the younger Butler was, while his father played basketball at Louisville, he decided baseball would be his route, as he played shortstop for the University of South Florida.

"I had a really good offseason going into my senior season, baseball-wise, and I was pursing being drafted, so I gave up basketball my senior year, it was one of my big regrets because basketball was always a passion to me my entire life," said Butler. "But I continued to go into the rec gym and play basketball during baseball season, even when I wasn't supposed to."

After college, Butler returned to Key West where he eventually began teaching at Horace O'Bryant Middle School, at which point he was approached by former Key West High coach Tony McDowell to help with the Buccaneers' hoop program.

"We wanted to tap into a lot of things my father was doing with us as kids," said Butler.

As Butler began to look back on his father's lessons, remembering the type of defenses and game plans his dad would put together as he now game planned for his own team, seemed to "spark coaching basketball," as to that point he had primarily been back on the ball diamond coaching. He continues to mentor the next generation of Conch athletes on both the hard court and ball field since his return home, currently assisting the 10U all star baseball team before their state finals in Ocala next week, while also already beginning an offseason workout program with the high school program on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., which is open to those potentially interested in joining the program next season.

"I'm big on player development," said Butler. "Everybody is going to get a chance to work and I believe, with some strength and conditioning, some players will do a lot more than they think they can. We have some guys out here already working hard and I'm excited about that."

He is hoping the offseason workouts will progress to potentially five days a week come August and into the start of the school year, but as of right now the focus will be primarily strength and conditioning.

"I feel it's an important part of basketball," said Butler. "Maybe now that I'm old and fat, I realize I can't play defense if I'm tired, and they may not realize it yet, but I think they will see a huge difference in how they play late in the game if we stick with this conditioning program."

It is a game plan that worked for the past five seasons as coach of the Buccaneers, as during that span Butler has not lost more than two games in any of those campaigns, and most of those players who have gone through the HOB program are now Conchs.

"Right now, I feel the basketball program needs to be the 100% focus," said Butler. "We have our hearts set on competing in the district and hopefully playing some home playoff games down here. I think it's going to take a full workload."

It will all be worth it, according to Butler, who also became a first-time father this year, as he noted his daughter will be the team's No. 1 cheerleader while her dad hopes to instill the same lessons his father taught so many, in hopes of furthering the Butler legacy at Key West High School.

"I think the boys know it, but they are on my father's court, they better be ready to play their asses off," said Butler. "That's the way I want to coach and they way I want us to play. It's been pretty surreal how much more and more I'm becoming my dad, but everything is working out for the best, in my opinion."

jwcooke@keysnews.com