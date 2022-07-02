Preservation Hall Jazz Band | Blossom Music Center | Cuyahoga Falls, OH | 06.29.22

Jeff Kinsbach was one of the area’s top media celebrities in the 70s-90, when he and his partner Flash Ferenc hosted the top-rated WMMS morning show. He went on to work at WONE in Akron, and then retired in 2020 after nearly 50 years on the air. He and...
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A landmark Canton restaurant is closing for good. Lindsey’s on West Tusc near I-77 will call Sunday July 17 its last day. No specific reason is given for the closing, but restaurant operators had said a few months back that they were looking for a new location, with the current lease expiring.
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - When Eddie Sutter’s workers told him they were “uncomfortable” coming to work Tuesday, he supported them and still showed up, covering all the shifts and doing the work solo. “I really didn’t know what I was gonna do about the situation but I...
There's a lot of excitement and anticipation ahead of Independence Day weekend, but many pet owners know it's anything but fun for their four-legged friends who find the celebrations scary and stressful.
Restoration of the 1931 Boy Scout Cabin in downtown Hudson was among a trio of community projects that got a financial injection in Ohio’s recent biennial budget. The budget includes a $75,000 grant for the log cabin rebuild and site improvements. “The 1931 Boy Scout Cabin on the Hudson...
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was stabbed early Tuesday. According to Canton police, officers were called to the home in the 600 block of Arlington Ave. SW around 2:20 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found Ishjion Taylor. Taylor is...
KENT, Ohio — People do great things all the time, and that's a wonderful thing. But, it's not every day you see a group of kids coming together to lend a helping hand. Yet, that's exactly what happened a few weeks ago to Akron native, 24-year-old Matt Parisi. He...
AKRON, Ohio — The City of Akron implemented a curfew for downtown starting Monday night following a day of protests over the shooting and killing of Jayland Walker. The curfew will be in place for downtown Akron between 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., and the curfew will remain in effect until Mayor Dan Horrigan issues another order to lift it.
NORTON, Ohio — Be on the lookout!. A few police departments in Summit County and Medina County are warning area residents of multiple black bear sightings that have happened within the last week. Below is a timeline of when and where these bear sightings have happened in recent days…
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head late Monday evening while inside her home, Akron police said. Officers said it appears an unknown person shot a gun nearby and the bullet went through the victim’s front window in the 1600 block of Summit Lake Blvd. just before midnight.
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Municipal Courthouse will be closed on Tuesday, July 5. Those in custody will have arraignments held remotely. Individuals who are not in custody and were scheduled to appear on a summons on July 1 and July 5 are instructed to appear in person at the Akron Municipal Court on July 8.
