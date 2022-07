The calendar just flipped to July and DeMar DeRozan already looks to be in mid-season form. With an array of moves similar to the ones he used to push the Chicago Bulls into the playoffs and his name onto MVP ballots last season, DeRozan was the talk of the Drew League Saturday. He scored 39 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, and dished out four assists en route to earning player of the game honors.

